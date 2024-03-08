Street Slogans, Reading Lists, and WeChat Moments: March 8, 2024 International Women’s Day in China

This year’s March 8 U.N. International Women’s Day slogan “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” draws attention to the $360 billion annual deficit in gender-equality measures by 2030. According to the United Nations, there are five key areas requiring joint action:

Investing in women, a human rights issue: Time is running out. Gender equality is the greatest human rights challenge, benefiting everyone.

Ending poverty: Due to the COVID pandemic and conflicts, 75 million more people have fallen into severe poverty since 2020. Immediate action is crucial to prevent over 342 million women and girls living in poverty by 2030.

Implementing gender-responsive financing: Conflicts and rising prices may lead 75% of countries to cut public spending by 2025, negatively impacting women and their essential services.

Shifting to a green economy and care society: The current economic system disproportionately affects women. Advocates propose a shift to a green economy and care society to amplify women’s voices.

Supporting feminist change-makers: Despite leading efforts, feminist organizations receive only 0.13% of official development assistance. [ Source ]

March 8 Women’s Day has revolutionary roots, and a long history in China as a socialist holiday commemorating working women. Observed by communists in China since at least the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in 1921, it became an official national holiday with the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Like many other holidays, it has become more commercialized over the decades, with numerous online and brick-and-mortar retailers offering special Women’s Day (or “Girl’s Day,” “Goddess Day,” or “Queen’s Day”) sales, discounts, and promotions. In recent years, in tandem with the party-state’s neo-traditionalist, pro-natalist propaganda and suppression of feminist discourse, there has been an increase in both online and on-the-ground censorship of Women’s Day activities and commemorations.

(CDT has an extensive archive of past International Women’s Day content, including 2021’s student-led effort to reject the moniker “Girl’s Day”; 2022’s outpouring of banners and posters in response to the plight of a woman from Jiangsu province who was trafficked and kept shackled in a freezing shed; a 2022 essay about 25 things men can do for women on International Women’s Day; a 2022 bilingual subtitled video of the Beijing Queer Chorus singing “The Song of Women,” with lyrics about women’s rights, set to the tune of “Do You Hear the People Sing?”; 2023’s inspirational pop-up store and feminist Taobao shop; and a 2023 book about the women of “Salt Town.”)

This year saw the rapid replacement of sidewalk messages celebrating women in the city of Chongqing, Sichuan province; a useful feminist reading list from a progressive bookstore; and a compilation of Women’s Day messages from WeChat Moments to serve as a counterweight to what one writer called “misogynistic voices that would slander women or abolish their freedom.” The censored sidewalk messages from Chongqing were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Teacher Li. CDT’s translation appears below the images:

“I want freedom and equality. This isn’t ‘feminism,’ it’s human rights.” On March 3, 2024, a large number of pink slogans were displayed on Beichengtian Street near the Guanyinqiao pedestrian bridge in Chongqing. Expressing the power of women and rejecting the stigmatization of women, the slogans were in celebration of March 8 International Women’s Day.

By March 4, all of the [International Women’s Day] slogans on Beichengtian Street near the Guanyinqiao pedestrian bridge in Chongqing had been replaced, and the new slogans no longer include the authors’ nicknames. One of the slogans that was removed read: “I want freedom and equality. This isn’t ‘feminism,’ it’s human rights.”

“The Status of Women is a Barometer of a Civilized Society,” a March 7 WeChat post from Navia Books (先知书店, Xiānzhī Shūdiàn), offered a brief primer on the history of women’s rights and the feminist movement. It also included a recommended reading list of four great feminist works of literature: Simone de Beauvoir’s “The Second Sex,” Li Yinhe’s “Feminism,” Chizuko Ueno’s “Patriarchy and Capitalism,” and “The Birth of Feminism,” by Sarah Gwyneth Ross.

Lastly, WeChat user TING说心理 (TING shuō xīnlǐ, “TING talks about psychology”) shared a collection of International Women’s Day messages from her friends’ WeChat Moments, with the following message: