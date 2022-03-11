Translation: International Women’s Day Posters and Artwork (1)

This year’s March 8 United Nations International Women’s Day theme was “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.” Over time, the holiday for women—which has been celebrated in China as a half-day holiday since 1950—has been commodified by advertisers as a day to hit the shops. In previous years, Chinese women have used the day to protest the closure of feminist groups and social media accounts, or pushed back against the holiday being minimized as “Girls’ Day” or commodified into “fests” such as “Goddess Day” or “Queens’ Day.”

This year, two high-profile cases of trafficking and spousal abuse in Jiangsu and Shaanxi have galvanized Chinese women to draw attention to the ongoing problem of the abduction and trafficking of women and girls. Although social media censorship of 2022 Women’s Day posts has been particularly intense, with images and articles sometimes disappearing within minutes of being posted, there has been an outpouring of posters and artwork, personal recollections, poetry, careful analysis, and entreaties to take action and speak out.

CDT’s 2022 Women’s Day coverage includes a round-up of the ways that Chinese citizens are continuing to pressure the authorities to take trafficking seriously, an analysis of recent demographic and family-planning policy trends, and a translation of “25 Things Men Can Do For Women on Women’s Day,” (Number six: “Don’t ask stupid questions like, “Why is there a Women’s Day, but not a Men’s Day?”)

Below is the first part in our series featuring the posters, banners, collages, and other artwork created by Chinese women to celebrate International Women’s Day 2022, and to continue drawing attention to cases of abused and trafficked women. Compiled by Project Light, a podcast dedicated to telling women’s stories, this collection of “Stories of Women” was quickly deleted by censors, but has been archived and translated by CDT editors:

With translation by Joseph Brouwer.