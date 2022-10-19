Protest Posters: “The Flames of Sitong Bridge Cannot Be Extinguished”

Posted by | Oct 19, 2022

Following one man’s daring political protest against Xi Jinping’s continued rule and harsh zero-COVID policies on the eve of China’s 20th Communist Party Congress, citizens and activists have launched a poster campaign in solidarity with the protester’s demands. Due to heavy censorship of protest-related text, video, and images on Chinese social media, much of the protest art is being shared via Telegram, Twitter, and other social media outside the Great Firewall, and via Apple’s local wireless file sharing feature AirDrop within it. Chinese students abroad have joined in as well, posting handwritten signs and posters at a variety of university campuses around the world.

While the posters display creativity and variety, many quote directly from the two banners displayed by the protester on Beijing’s Sitong Bridge on October 13. One banner read, “We want food, not nucleic acid tests / Freedom, not lockdowns / Dignity, not lies / Reform, not Cultural Revolution / Elections, not rulers / To be citizens, not slaves.” The other banner exhorted, “Boycott classes. Boycott work. Depose the traitorous despot Xi Jinping.”

The following is an initial collection of protest posters collected, archived, and translated by CDT Chinese editors:

White poster with a pointillist rendering of Xi Jinping's face, superimposed with two columns of large red text.

Red text:
Get off the bus when it reaches the final stop.
Accept responsibility for your mistakes and resign.

A Cultural-Revolution-era style poster depicts a young man with a cap and a red armband, swinging a large mallet, along with black and red text on a white background.

Black text, top:
We want food, not nucleic acid tests
Freedom, not lockdowns
Dignity, not lies
Reform, not Cultural Revolution
Elections, not rulers
To be citizens, not slaves

Red text, bottom:
Destroy the old world.
Build a new world.

Bold black handwritten characters are superimposed over this still photo of the October 13, 2022 protest at Sitong Bridge, showing one of the original protest banners hanging from the bridge and black smoke (from a fire on the bridge) rising into the sky.

Still photo of the October 13, 2022 protest at Sitong Bridge, with superimposed text:

On October 13, 2022, on the eve of the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Party Congress, Sitong Bridge in Beijing’s Haidian District was the site of a rare political protest in opposition to Xi Jinping’s reappointment [for a third term] and his “dynamic zero-COVID” policy. The lone protester has been arrested by the police, and news of the protest has been completely blocked in mainland China. Any discussion of the topic on social media will be met with a permanent account ban. October 13, 2022.

 

Black and white poster with a grainy news image of Xi Jinping's face at the bottom, superimposed with red handwritten text.

Red text:
We freedom, not lockdowns.
The flames of Sitong Bridge cannot be extinguished.
Dear Chairman Xi Jinping, kindly get off the bus when it reaches the final stop.
Accept responsibility for your mistakes and resign.
October 13, 2022

A red poster depicts a woman sitting hunched inside a locked red box, with two large hands reaching down toward her with COVID-test swabs. The English word "STOP" appears at the top, and at bottom left, smaller text reads, "TRICE x 2022.10.15"

Poster with bold, black, woodblock print style characters on a white backdrop. There is also some small text at the bottom, in English, that reads: "HEAR OUR VOICE" "PEACEFUL PROTEST" "NO MORE NUCLEIC ACID TESTS, WE WANT TO EAT. NO MORE LOCKDOWNS, WE WANT FREEDOM. NO MORE LIES, WE WANT DIGNITY. NO CULTURAL REVOLUTIONS, WE WANT REFORMATION. NO DICTATORSHIP, WE WANT TO VOTE. WE ARE NOT SERVANTS, WE ARE CITIZENS. //// ON OCTOBER 13, 2022, ON THE EVE OF THE 20TH NATIONAL CONGRESS OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA, THERE WAS A RARE POLITICAL PROTEST ON SITONGBRIDGE IN HAIDIAN DISTRICT, BEIJING, AGAINST THE CURRENT PRIME MINISTER XI JINPING'S RE-ELECTION AND HIS DYNAMIC RESET POLICE. THE PROTESTERS THEMSELVES HAVE BEEN ARRESTED, NEWS HAS BEEN COMPLETELY BLOCKED ON THE MAINLAND, AND RELEVANT CONTENT ON SOCIAL MEDIA HAS BEEN BLOCKED. © THIS IS A S***** P*********.

Top two rows:
Don’t be silent
Protest peacefully

Bottom six columns:
We want food, not nucleic acid tests
Freedom, not lockdowns
Dignity, not lies
Reform, not Cultural Revolution
Elections, not rulers
To be citizens, not slaves

A red, white and gray poster proclaims "I saw it!" in giant gray characters, and reproduces the content of the two protest banners in smaller text, within the characters. At the bottom is a crosswalk, representing the crosswalk below the protest site at Sitong Bridge.

Large dark grey characters, top:
I saw it!

Light grey text within larger characters, top:
We want food, not nucleic acid tests
Freedom, not lockdowns
Dignity, not lies
Reform, not Cultural Revolution
Elections, not rulers
To be citizens, not slaves

Red text on white banner:
Boycott classes
Boycott work
Depose the traitorous despot Xi Jinping

A black, red, and white poster depicts a smiling, waving Xi Jinping. English text at top right reads, "Good Bye, Jin Ping!"

Alt text: A poster depicting a gray brick wall, and a large gray hand peeling away an image of Xi Jinping's face from the wall. Behind the face we see a glimpse of green grasses, blue sky, and white clouds. Chinese text at the top reads: "Abolish corrupt practices. Turn over a new leaf." English text at the bottom reads: "FREE CHINA FROM XI JINPING'S DICTATORSHIP."

Top:
Abolish corrupt practices
Turn over a new leaf

A black and white poster shows a backdrop with the words "Not my President" repeated ten times, and at the bottom, a black and white photo of Xi Jinping with a black rectangle obscuring his eyes.

A red poster shows a row of figures with white PPE suits, holding blue gas masks. Yellow Chinese text at top reads: "Oppose 'zero-COVID' political persecution.” Yellow English text below that repeats, "ANTI ZERO COVID, ANTI POLITICAL PERSECUTION" several times.

Yellow text, top:
Oppose “zero-COVID” political persecution

Yellow text, middle and bottom:
ANTI ZERO COVID
ANTI POLITICAL PERSECUTION

A gray poster shows Xi Jinping's face obscured by a red rectangle, and his hand pointing at the viewer. Below that are three small red icons of an ancient Han Dynasty crown, the traditional Chinese character for "Xi," and a face mask. Chinese text at the top reads, "One button, three sequences, leaves a long legacy of harm" and English text at the bottom reads, "DETHRONE XI JINPING."

Black text, top:
One button, three sequences
Leaves a long legacy of harmful consequences

Three red symbols, left to right:
A Han Dynasty crown
The traditional character for “Xi”
A face mask

Two gray posters depict the October 13, 2022, protest at Sitong Bridge. The top poster shows a lone protester, dressed in an orange jumpsuit and yellow hard hat, standing on a bridge with his red and white banners, and gray smoke rising into the air. The bottom poster is a close-up of the smoke and the protester, whose face is not visible.

A simple rendering of Tiananmen Gate shows smoke rising from Mao Zedong’s portrait in the center of the gate.

This abstract rendering of one of the bridge protest banners uses symbols such as Xs and Os, ears, feet, hands, shackled feet, chains, DNA helixes, COVID test cards, and mouths being swabbed to get its point across.

A poster showing a red and white “Exit” sign with an arrow pointing left. The sign’s center letters “X” and “I” are written in upper-case, referring to Xi Jinping.

Black text against a yellow background reads, “STRIKE AGAINST DICTATOR XI JINPING,” with most of Xi Jinping’s name crossed out.

Alt text: Against a black background, the text of one of the original protest banners is reproduced in bold red and white Chinese characters.

Top to bottom:
We want food, not nucleic acid tests
Freedom, not lockdowns
Dignity, not lies
Reform, not Cultural Revolution
Elections, not rulers
To be citizens, not slaves

A black, white, and red poster with bold English text that reads: "LIFE NOT ZERO-COVID POLICY. FREEDOM NOT LOCKDOWN. DIGNITY NOT LIES. REFORM NOT REGRESSION. ELECTIONS NOT DICTATORSHIP. CITIZENS NOT SLAVES. CITIZENS, DIGNITY, FREEDOM."

A black, white, and wine-colored poster shows Xi Jinping, his eyes obscured by a long rectangle, raising a glass of wine in a toast. Two hashtags at the top read: #NotMyChairman and #NotMyPresident.

Hashtags:
#NotMyChairman
#NotMyPresident [Chinese]

 

Categories : ,,,,

Tags :,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Related Posts

British, Chinese Governments Trade Accusations After Assault at Consulate

Beijing Bridge Protest Scraped From Web as Censorship Tightens Before Party Congress

“Political Clique” Purged from State Security Apparatus Ahead of Party Congress

Return of “Shihuzhang” System Sparks Fear of Feudal Despotism

Surveys Show Xi’s Hardline Foreign Policy Increasingly Unpopular Among Western and Developed Countries 

Voices of July: “Henan Banks, Return Our Savings!”

Li Wenliang’s Wailing Wall, September 2022: “How to Voice This Desolation?”

Translation: “Why Is It So Hard To Craft a Humane Pandemic Policy?” 

Interview: Josh Chin on China’s Surveillance State

Duo Use Performance Art to Prevail After Eviction for Opposition to “Routinized COVID Testing”

Hong Kong Police Use Colonial-era Sedition Law to Arrest Man Mourning Colonial Era

Discussion of Lhasa COVID Outbreak Censored on Weibo

Netizens Mock Accusations of “Technological Hegemony” over U.S. Semiconductor Export Ban

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate