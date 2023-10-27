Xi Exports His Personal Podcast, CMG Launches New China-Africa Media Initiative

Amid this month’s Belt and Road Forum, Chinese state actors trumpeted a series of new media initiatives to highlight China and its engagement with the world. The variety of initiatives shows just how much effort China has invested in building channels for media cooperation with other countries. But cooperation in this domain is often a buzzword that conceals the reality of unidirectional partnerships that produce Chinese-dominated narratives.

Here are all of the items that relate to news and media on the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “List of Multilateral Cooperation Deliverables of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation”:

IV. Deliverables of Non-government Cooperation Platforms […] 40. The 2nd Silk Road Global News Awards (launched by the Belt and Road News Network)

41. Joint Initiative of China Media Group (CMG) and Media of Belt and Road Partner Countries for Promoting Mutual Learning of Civilizations (launched by CMG and over 40 media from Belt and Road partner countries)

42. Middle East Media Alliance (launched by CMG and 15 media from 8 Middle East countries)

43. Annual Work Report of the Belt and Road Media Community (issued at the Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum)

44. Declaration of Joint Action by Belt and Road Media Organizations (launched at the Global Video Media Forum) […] V. International Conferences in 2023 and 2024 […] 63. Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road

[…] 87. The 3rd Council Meeting of Belt and Road News Network

88. 2024 Belt and Road Media Community Summit Forum [Source]

On October 12, in the lead-up to the Belt and Road Forum, Beijing hosted the 11th Global Visual Media Forum. The event attracted 140 representatives from 108 international media organizations and major media outlets from 63 countries. The goal was to strengthen media cooperation and “promote a new international media and opinion landscape,” in the words of Shen Haixiong, chairman and editor-in-chief of the state-media conglomeration China Media Group (CMG). The main outcome of the event was a Declaration of Joint Action by Belt and Road Media Organizations. The declaration includes a commitment by its signatories to “promote the sharing of media resources, experience, and technology” and “tell the story of the Silk Road together.”

Two days later, CMG unveiled the China-Africa Media Action initiative. Shen Haixiong gave a speech in which he said that the purpose of the initiative is to “deepen exchanges and cooperation between media, jointly plan, produce, broadcast documentaries, TV magazines and other multimedia content, strengthen cooperation in the production and broadcast of programs on the theme of ‘Belt and Road.’” Vestine Nahimana, president of the National Media Council of Burundi, added that it will entail an “exchange of programs and know-how” between China and African media. At least 50 African media organizations have expressed their support for the initiative. News stories of the initiative’s launch, copied from English-language state-media news channel CGTN, were featured in outlets from Algeria, Niger, and Burundi, and from the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

That same week, the Ghana News Agency announced a new partnership with the Chinese embassy in Ghana. The partnership focuses on “information dissemination, enhancing cultural exchanges and fostering diplomatic ties between China and Ghana,” with the support of Xinhua. It was brokered by Liu Mingzhao, the embassy’s Director of Political Affairs, suggesting the purpose is more political than media-related.

One of the more amusing initiatives presented this month was a multilingual biographical podcast series about Xi Jinping. Titled “Stories of Xi Jinping,” this 12-part CGTN series was launched globally at a ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany on October 18. CGTN wrote that the podcast would allow the world to better understand China and its “helmsman,” Xi Jinping:

Chinese Ambassador to Germany Wu Ken said at the launching ceremony that the podcast offers a broad and alternative perspective for the world to gain a more comprehensive understanding of China, develop a more objective view of China, and arrive at a more rational reading of China. […] Chinese Consul General in Frankfurt Huang Yiyang said the podcast will provide the European public with a gateway to understand China’s navigator and helmsman. And it will also open a “window of thought” for European audiences to gain a better understanding of China, the CPC, and the journey of Chinese modernization. “Through ‘Stories of Xi Jinping,’ we can feel the spirit, foresight and charisma of a leader who has dedicated his life to public service, and also gain a deeper understanding of his vision, his thoughts and his people-centered philosophy,” Huang said. [Source]

The podcast was released in English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Russian versions, and CGTN claims that it is published on eight podcast platforms.

“Stories of Xi Jinping” appears to be the Chinese state-media response to The Economist’s “The Prince,” an acclaimed 8-part podcast series about Xi by Sue-Lin Wong, which won an Excellence in Global Audio Reporting award from the Society of Publishers in Asia. So far, CGTN’s podcast has 5 stars on Apple Podcasts—out of only two ratings.