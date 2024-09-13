Poem on the Death of a Delivery Driver: “A Man Is Not a Steed nor a Machine”

Posted by | Sep 12, 2024

The plight of China’s delivery drivers is front-of-mind for the Chinese public. In August, CDT translated an account of one courier’s death in the summer heat, while a viral photograph of a Meituan driver kneeling before a security guard drew attention to the indignities many delivery drivers are forced to suffer. This week, a 55-year-old driver famous locally for his work ethic died while making deliveries. Video of the deceased driver, who had appeared to be sleeping on the back of his bike, went viral—spurring an outpouring of tributes to the deceased, and to the profession in general.

One such tribute, a poem titled “Algorithm” posted to the Bilibili account Koko the Earthling (地球人口口, dìqiúrén kǒukǒu), is translated in part below. The final lines of the second stanza, “A man/ Is not a steed/ Nor a machine” capture the long-unrealized desires of China’s working class. They closely mirror the Communist revolutionary Li Lisan’s stirring call for a worker’s strike at Anyuan in 1922: “Once beasts of burden, now we will be men!” A century later, the words still ring true.

Algorithm
—dedicated to the departed delivery man

Your pose, lying flat
Never again to be seen as laziness.
Stretched all the way out,
Death allows you an ease that was long taboo.

Parsing your life is of no interest to me.
In this age of sound and fury
I’ll call you the simplest of names:
A man
Is not a steed
Nor a machine.

[…]

In the evening of this Republic,
Can the brand new algorithm
Tally the life of a slave—
His ancient fate
And fleeting existence?

Koko
September 10, 2024 [Chinese]

Categories : ,,,,

Tags :,,,,,,,,,,

Related Posts

Kneeling Delivery Driver Sparks Protest and Reflection

Quote of the Day: “When We Die, Our Bodies Are Plundered for Parts”

Ongoing Deletion of Investigative Reports on Corpse-Trafficking Scandal

Mass Censorship of National Corpse Trafficking Scandal

Critics of China’s Proposed National Internet ID System Hit With Online Bans, Censorship, Harassment

Hu Xijin Banned From Weibo for Comments on Private Economy

Translation: The Death of a Courier on Earth’s Hottest Day on Record

Word of the Week: Garbage Time of History (历史的垃圾时间, lìshǐ de lājī shíjiān)

Proposed Rise of Retirement Age Draws Weibo Complaints

Weibo Reacts To the Paris Olympics with a Shrug

Party Propagandists Promote, Then Backtrack on “Xi as Reformer” Narratives Amid Third Plenum

Third Plenum Ends Without Major Announcements Beyond Praise of Xi

Courts, Governments Advance Efforts to Investigate Forced Labor in Xinjiang

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

Browsers Unbounded by Lantern

Now, you can combat internet censorship in a new way: by toggling the switch below while browsing China Digital Times, you can provide a secure "bridge" for people who want to freely access information. This open-source project is powered by Lantern, know more about this project.

Google Ads 1

Giving Assistant

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate