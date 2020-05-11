Legal Scholar Zhang Xuezhong Briefly Detained After Publishing Open Letter to NPC

Legal scholar Zhang Xuezhong, 43, was briefly detained in Shanghai after writing an open letter on WeChat addressed to delegates of the National People’s Congress, which is set to meet at the end of this month after delaying their usual February gathering due to the pandemic. In the letter, Zhang criticized the government’s response to COVID-19 and called for broader constitutional changes to protect citizens’ rights. In his WeChat post accompanying the letter, he wrote: “The best way to fight for freedom of expression is for everyone to speak as if we already have freedom of speech.” He was taken away from his home in Shanghai late Sunday night, but was then reported to have been released and returned home on Monday. William Zheng reports for the South China Morning Post:

The letter said the Chinese political system had resulted in a lack of transparency and scrutiny. China has dismissed claims that it mishandled the outbreak, against accusations led by the United States that it had withheld information and allowed the outbreak to escalate into a global pandemic. Beijing has strongly denied a claim – referenced repeatedly by US President Donald Trump – that the outbreak’s origin was linked to virus research lab in Wuhan.

“Since January 3, 2020, the [Chinese] foreign ministry had been regularly notifying the US government about the epidemic, but the disease control department was not notifying the people of [China] at the same time. Such an irresponsible attitude towards their people’s safety is rare,” Zhang wrote.

[…] “There were few independent professional media to investigate and report on the outbreak, nor did medical professionals provide independent advice to the public … It only shows that the government’s long-term tight control of society and people has almost completely destroyed the organisation and self-help capabilities of Chinese society.”

Zhang called on NPC deputies to turn the legislature into a “transitional authority” to create a broadly representative committee empowered to draft a constitution conforming to “modern political principles”. [Source]