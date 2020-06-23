Translation: Don’t Speak/Please Remember Them

These poems, attributed to 伯罗奔尼撒, or “Peloponnese,” were posted to WeChat by user 1号档案馆, or “Number 1 Archive.” CDT Chinese editors have archived them, and they are translated below with added links for context.

Don’t Speak

Don’t speak,

Don’t disturb their sweet dreams,

Which they dream in the name of the country.

Don’t speak,

Don’t move their cheese

Which they hoard in the name of the country.

Don’t speak,

Don’t puncture their lies,

Which they spin in the name of the country.

Don’t speak,

Don’t question their pledges

Which they swear in the name of the country.

Don’t speak,

Don’t resist their atrocities

Carried out in the name of the country.

Don’t speak,

This is their country, not yours. [Source]