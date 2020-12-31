CDT Top Ten Posts of 2020: Ren Zhiqiang, Cai Xia, and COVID-19

This year, not surprisingly, CDT’s most popular posts centered around the emergence and spread of the novel coronavirus, and related stories such as the death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang and censorship of relevant news and information. Topping the list of our most read stories between January 1 and the last week of December 2020 are writings by two prominent individuals, property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang and Party School professor Cai Xia, who were both disciplined by the CCP this year for speaking out against Xi Jinping and the Party. A few perennial favorites from our archives also make the list:
Most Read Posts on CDT in 2020:
- Translation: Essay by Missing Property Tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, March 13, 2020
- Translation: Former Party Professor Calls CCP a “Political Zombie,” June 12, 2020
- Sensitive Words: “Interview” with Xi’s First Wife, August 31, 2015
- Translation: Li Wenliang’s Admonishment Notice, February 6, 2020
- Public Anger Swells Over Official Opacity on Coronavirus, January 29, 2020
- Why Does Santa Play the Saxophone?, December 25, 2012
- Translation: A Poem for Dr. Li Wenliang, and a Call for Free Speech, February 13, 2020
- Translation: “As Long as We Survive,” by Fang Fang, March 3, 2020
- Grace Wang: The Old Man who Lost his Horse, May 11, 2008
- Translation: Recommendations for Handling Netizen Reaction to Li Wenliang’s Death, February 7, 2020