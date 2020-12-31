CDT Top Ten Posts of 2020: Ren Zhiqiang, Cai Xia, and COVID-19

This year, not surprisingly, CDT’s most popular posts centered around the emergence and spread of the novel coronavirus, and related stories such as the death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang and censorship of relevant news and information. Topping the list of our most read stories between January 1 and the last week of December 2020 are writings by two prominent individuals, property tycoon Ren Zhiqiang and Party School professor Cai Xia, who were both disciplined by the CCP this year for speaking out against Xi Jinping and the Party. A few perennial favorites from our archives also make the list:



Most Read Posts on CDT in 2020: