CDT Top Ten Posts of 2020: Ren Zhiqiang, Cai Xia, and COVID-19

Posted by | Dec 31, 2020

This year, not surprisingly, CDT’s most popular posts centered around the emergence and spread of the novel , and related stories such as the death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang and censorship of relevant news and information. Topping the list of our most read stories between January 1 and the last week of December are writings by two prominent individuals, property tycoon and Party School professor , who were both disciplined by the CCP this year for speaking out against Xi Jinping and the Party. A few perennial favorites from our archives also make the list:

Most Read Posts on CDT in 2020:

  1. Translation: Essay by Missing Property Tycoon Ren Zhiqiang, March 13, 2020
  2. Translation: Former Party Professor Calls CCP a “Political Zombie,” June 12, 2020
  3. Sensitive Words: “Interview” with Xi’s First Wife, August 31, 2015
  4. Translation: Li Wenliang’s Admonishment Notice, February 6, 2020
  5. Public Anger Swells Over Official Opacity on Coronavirus, January 29, 2020
  6. Why Does Santa Play the Saxophone?, December 25, 2012
  7. Translation: A Poem for Dr. Li Wenliang, and a Call for Free Speech, February 13, 2020
  8. Translation: “As Long as We Survive,” by Fang Fang, March 3, 2020
  9. Grace Wang: The Old Man who Lost his Horse, May 11, 2008
  10. Translation: Recommendations for Handling Netizen Reaction to Li Wenliang’s Death, February 7, 2020

Categories : ,,,,

Tags :,,,,

