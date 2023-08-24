Netizen Voices on Housing Market Fears: “You’re Afraid It’ll Depreciate into a Worthless Pile of Concrete”

China’s housing market woes continue, with recent data showing tumbling residential sales among developers and a decline in housing prices across 70 large and medium-sized cities. Adding to the complexity are concerns about defaults by indebted property developers, stalled residential construction projects, and the potential spread of weakness in the real estate sector to financial trust companies. Since 2020, companies responsible for about 40% of Chinese home sales have defaulted.

With a rise in financial uncertainty and a drop in consumer confidence, many home seekers in China are reluctant to buy in the near term, choosing instead to rent and conserve their savings. Chinese consumers are spending less in general, and once-plentiful jobs fueled by the real-estate booms of the past are now disappearing.

The government has proposed a number of measures to stimulate housing demand, including reducing required down payments for first-time homebuyers and easing purchase restrictions for buyers of second homes. Many fear that such measures are inadequate, given the glut of inventory in the housing market and long-term demographic trends pointing to fewer births and a shrinking population.

A recent Sanlian Lifeweek feature on the Chinese housing market (“Housing prices in 70 cities are tumbling. Why is it so hard to rescue the real estate market this time around?”) has spurred a great deal of discussion online. The article delves into demographic and other trends, and contrasts recent ineffective efforts to “rescue” the housing market with more successful real-estate bailouts in 2008 and 2014, respectively.

CDT editors have compiled and translated a selection of WeChat responses to the Sanlian Lifeweek feature, in which respondents discuss topics such as job insecurity, lack of consumer confidence, fear of falling house prices, and how demographic changes will shape their future: