Xi-branded Power Bank/Speaker Provides Two Kinds of Positive Energy

A top Party outlet has created a Xi Jinping Thought-themed combined Bluetooth speaker and power bank for distribution to cadres across the country. The contraption, clunkily titled the “‘Xi Jinping’s “The Governance of China” Volumes 1-4’ Ideology Power Bank,” was unveiled by Guangming Online, a subsidiary of the influential Guangming Daily, in March 2023, but has gained broader attention online this month. The “ideology power bank” is designed to allow on-the-go cadres to charge their phone while listening to any of 72 essays expounding on Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The text reads: “Xi Jinping’s ‘The Governance of China’ Volumes 1-4”

Ideology Power Bank

Charging Phones, Empowering Thought

The product is not available for purchase online. However, CDT Chinese editors have found that many local Party Congress representatives and government employees have received the “ideology power banks.” A press release touting their release quoted a “zoomer” member of China’s rubber stamp national consultative body, who claimed to carry it with her everywhere: “The ‘ideology power bank’ provides us youth with ever-available, ever-informative scenarios. It will be a big hit among youth.” She added that the essays provide a much-needed “north star” and “compass” for the study of ideology.

A cadre charges his phone with the “ideology power bank” while selecting an essay to listen to.

The “ideology power bank” is just one of many manifestations of the Party’s determination to spread the study of Xi Jinping Thought. The most famous example was the 2019 introduction of the “Xuexi Qiangguo” app, a gamified ideology study tool. In 2022, the city government of Nanning, Guangxi infamously issued “pocket books” for the study of Xi Jinping Thought that looked remarkably similar to the “little red book” that has become synonymous with Mao Zedong’s personality cult during the Cultural Revolution.

Despite the Party’s relentless propaganda, Xi’s true popularity remains an open question. A new study by the University of Southern California and Stanford University’s Hoover Institute used an innovative survey method to probe his true approval rating, with results significantly lower than the 90% found in a 2016 Harvard study. From The Economist: