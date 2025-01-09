Massive Earthquake Shakes Tibet, Reveals Danger of Proposed Hydropower Dam

On Tuesday morning, a county in Tibet experienced one of its strongest earthquakes in years. According to official figures, at least 126 people were killed and 188 others injured, and rescue efforts are ongoing amidst freezing temperatures. China’s earthquake center recorded a magnitude of 6.8 (the U.S. Geological Survey measured a magnitude of 7.1) at the epicenter in Dingri County, about 80 kilometers north of Mount Everest. Since then, a series of other earthquakes have struck the region, including a magnitude 5.5 quake in Qinghai Province and a magnitude 3.1 tremblor in Sichuan. These events test the Chinese government’s ability to provide efficient disaster relief to affected populations, and highlight the danger of official plans for major hydroelectric projects in quake-prone areas of the Tibetan plateau. Joe Cash for Reuters provided statistics on the damage caused by Tuesday’s earthquake:

At least 126 people were known to have been killed and 188 injured on the Tibetan side, state broadcaster CCTV reported. No deaths have been reported in Nepal or elsewhere. The quake was so strong part of the terrain around the epicentre slipped as much as 1.6 metres (5 feet 3 inches) over a distance of 80 km (50 miles), according to an analysis by the United States Geological Survey […] An initial survey showed 3,609 homes had been destroyed in the Shigatse region, home to 800,000 people, state media reported late on Tuesday. More than 14,000 rescue personnel had been deployed. More than 46,500 people affected by the quake have been relocated, and 484 tourists in Tingri have been safely transported to the city of Shigatse, local officials said at a press conference on Wednesday. […] As of noon on Wednesday, 646 aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 4.4 continued to jolt the area around the epicentre. [Source]

In the People’s Daily, Tuesday’s lead report on page 1 presented Xi Jinping’s instructions for the official response to the earthquake, which stated that Xi “ordered all-out rescue efforts to save lives and minimize casualties” (the report did not mention the number of casualties). The government raised its national emergency response level to the highest tier, and Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing arrived in Tibet on Wednesday to oversee the relief operation. Over 3,400 rescuers and hundreds of medical workers were also deployed, although the freezing temperatures make the prospect of survival difficult for people trapped under rubble or without shelter. One Dingri resident stated, “In the worst-hit villages, 80-90% of the houses have collapsed.” A tourist in the town of Lhatse, 65 kilometres from the epicentre, said he saw “the buildings had cracked open”. What’s on Weibo’s Manya Koetse posted a thread on X showing that citizens, celebrities, and companies shared their sympathies for the victims of the earthquake on Chinese social media and announced large donations to rescue efforts. She also noted that a fake, AI-generated image of a Tibetan child in the rubble spread online.

The Tibetan diaspora and Tibetan government-in-exile expressed a more critical attitude. Political leader Sikyong Penpa Tsering said the widespread damage points to “serious questions about the true effectiveness” of Beijing’s repeated assertions of poverty alleviation in the region, and he pointed to images from the disaster zone that “starkly highlight the discrepancy between the PRC’s narrative and the reality.” Many in the Tibetan diaspora fear that the death toll is much higher than announced by the Chinese government. Some shared messages expressing their frustration and powerlessness at the natural and political disasters afflicting their community. Others, referencing the Chinese Red Cross’ mismanagement of donated funds for relief efforts during the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, lamented the difficulty of providing direct aid to victims and their families.

Tibetan diaspora groups have also criticized the Chinese government’s attempts to popularize "Xizang," the Sinicized term for Tibet, in media coverage of the earthquake as yet another push to erase Tibetan linguistic identity. Tsering Shakya, an academic at University of British Columbia, wrote a blog post in Mediapart on Wednesday arguing that “China’s call for the international community to adopt the term ‘Xizang’ reflects colonial practices of renaming territories to assert its dominance [and…] marginalize Tibetan voices, heritage, and sovereignty.” In the wake of earthquake, the Tibet Action Institute, Free Tibet Campaign, Students for a Free Tibet, and other Tibetan organizations published a joint statement calling on the international community to help the victims without supporting the Chinese government’s colonial policies:

At this critical moment, the safety and welfare of those affected by the earthquake must be given full priority. To this end, we call on world governments to provide support and oversight to all of China’s disaster relief efforts in order to ensure impacted Tibetan communities receive the required aid and assistance. They must also ensure the Chinese government does not use its earthquake response as a pretext to further its colonial policies in Tibet as it did following the 2010 earthquake in Jyekundo སྐྱེ་དགུ་མདོ། in Yushul ཡུས་ཤུལ། in the eastern Tibetan province of Kham ཁམས།. They should also impress upon Beijing that it must not punish Tibetans who share information or attempt to contact family and friends about the impact of the earthquake or its response. We further call on the international community – especially governments and media organisations – to use Tibetan place names in any statements or reporting, both as a matter of historical accuracy and respect for the cultural identity of the Tibetan people. This includes, for example, using Shigatse instead of the Chinese name Xigaze, and Tibet instead of the Chinese name Xizang. The Chinese government is engaged in a campaign to literally erase the word Tibet from the map in an effort to reduce recognition of Tibet as an entity separate from China. [Source]

The earthquake and its deadly impact also serve as a strong warning against risky energy projects in the region. China’s “water-industrial complex” is converging on Tibet, as plans proliferate for hydropower dams in ecologically and politically sensitive areas of the plateau, despite recurring natural disasters such as Tuesday’s earthquake. The Chinese government recently gave approval to move forward with construction of the world’s largest hydroelectric dam on the lower part of the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, the same area that suffered a 6.9 magnitude earthquake in 2017. Highlighting these risks, activist Tenzin Yangzom stated this week that the Chinese government “has zero regard for the well-being and lives of Tibetans living under their rule.” On Wednesday, the Tibetan Review described in more detail how the recent earthquake “raises a big question mark on China’s Yarlung Tsangpo super dam project”: