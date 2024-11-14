Translation: Essays by Two Reporters on the Rewards and Pitfalls of Investigative Journalism in China

Despite this year’s disappointing, propagandistic line-up of winners for the 34th China Journalism Award, some Chinese investigative journalists continue to ply their trade with dogged reporting, commitment to keeping the public informed and holding the powerful accountable, and artful dodging of the many roadblocks thrown at them by Party, government, and censors. (For more coverage of investigative journalism in China, see CDT’s extensive Chinese and English archives on the topic.)

Two recent Chinese-language articles highlight these reporters and their day-to-day efforts. The first article is by Li Wei’ao (李微敖, Lǐ Wēi’áo), an award-winning investigative journalist formerly with Caijing and Southern Weekend, and currently chief correspondent for the Economic Observer. Li’s article, published to WeChat, is an annual year-end “inventory” of his journalistic output, including eight articles that were later deleted by censors. The list of censored pieces is revealing, as they touch on local political corruption, profiteering, and unexplained deaths:

This year (from November 8, 2023 to November 7, 2024), I published a total of 54 news articles, of which 51 were written independently (some involved collaboration with interns) and three written in collaboration with other colleagues. In addition, there were several draft articles that didn’t get published. Of the 54 published articles, eight later “disappeared” after surviving online for five or six days at the most, and a scant 40 minutes at the least. Those eight articles were: January 12

“A 75-year-old retired cadre in Hebei was arrested and prosecuted after reporting the local county party secretary” February 18

“During the period of strict COVID controls, a health commission cadre in Xinjiang stole and resold 15,000 sets of PPE” March 17

“Tian Wei, member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and former director of Jishuitan Hospital, under investigation” (by Li Wei’ao and Zhang Ling) May 20

“People’s Fine Arts Publishing House President Zhou Wei under investigation for reselling Beijing residence permits” July 19

“Bai Yuguang, Health Commission Director for Beijing’s Tongzhou District, under investigation” September 19

“Hunan Finance Chief Liu Wenjie died unexpectedly on September 19″ October 9

“Fujian Provincial Healthcare Security Bureau Director Lin Shengkui fell to his death” (by Qu Yixian and Li Wei’ao) October 28

“How to prevent ‘high-seas fishing’ shakedowns of companies? NPC representative Zhu Zhengfu suggests two ways to sever the ‘profit chain’” [Chinese]

In another article about the state of journalism, published by WeChat account 图拉的精神食粮 (Túlā de jīngshén shíliáng, “Tula’s food for thought”), a reporter looks back at the ups and downs of her career during the last three years. She mentions numerous frustrations and setbacks, including times when she paid out-of-pocket to travel to locations where disasters or other events had occurred, simply because she felt it was important to at least try to report from the scene: