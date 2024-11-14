Translation: Anodyne Winners of 34th China Journalism Awards Prompt Declaration That “News is Dead”

On the eve of “Journalists’ Day” on November 8, the All-China Journalists Association announced the winners of the two most prestigious national prizes for reportage: the China Journalism Award and the Changjiang Taofen Award. A total of 373 articles, features, commentaries, and video news reports received the China Journalism Award (divided into four special awards, 75 first prizes, 109 second prizes, and 185 third prizes), and 20 were chosen for the Changjiang Taofen Award. But so servile and anodyne were the top four winning news pieces that it prompted some observers to declare: “News is dead.” The four big winners, and the state-media outlets that produced them, are listed below:

In contrast with the propagandistic, cookie-cutter headlines topping the list of winners, the full list reveals a number of more interesting headlines and in-depth reporting on topics including crime, corruption, economic inequality, natural disasters, local news, and human interest stories. A few samples from among the first, second, and third place winners:

As the CCP continues its relentless efforts to enforce compliance and docility among media outlets, there is diminishing space for quality investigative journalism in China. Despite this, many Chinese reporters and media outlets continue to pursue stories that focus on informing readers, serving the public interest, and holding the government and other powerful interests accountable. (For more coverage of investigative journalism in China, see CDT’s extensive Chinese and English archives on the topic.)

Two recent English-language articles provide insight into the changes and impediments that have affected investigative journalism in China. The first article, by China Media Project’s David Bandurski, noted that this year’s Journalists’ Day was marked by the expanded presence of “local convergence media centers” controlled by local propaganda departments and an increased focus on “merging news and propaganda”:

As Journalist’s Day celebrations were reported across the country in the past week, one of the most tell-tale signs of what journalism means in China today came as local officials made constant references to “news propaganda” (新闻宣传), which refers explicitly to the use of the news form to conduct state propaganda activities and reach the goals of the leadership. In a speech to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Xinhua News Agency in 1991, Politburo Standing Committee member Li Ruihuan (李瑞環) said that the key purpose of the “news propaganda front” — and the role, in other words, of the press — was to “comprehensively and accurately propagate the Party’s basic line.” In Yingkou, a prefectural-level city in China’s northeastern Liaoning province, the local report on Journalist’s Day festivities noted that 10 local journalists had been honored with excellence prizes for their “outstanding contributions to news propaganda.” In Dejiang County, Zhejiang, journalists were urged to “continuously create new prospects for news propaganda” (不断开创新闻宣传新局面). [Source]

In a long-form piece for the Made in China Journal, Tucker Wang-Hai explored the role of “China’s waixuan jizhe (foreign-aimed journalists) in the internet age”: