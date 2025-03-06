Heavy Online Censorship of Articles Critical of Animated Chinese Blockbuster “Ne Zha 2”

Since it began screening in late January during the Spring Festival holiday, the Chinese animated blockbuster “Ne Zha 2” has smashed box office records, becoming the highest-grossing animated film in history, as well as one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time. The animated feature is rich in lore, mining such Chinese classics as “Investiture of the Gods” and “Journey to the West” as it recounts the quest by boy-hero Ne Zha and his sidekick Ao Bing to find an elixir to restore their physical forms (which they sacrificed at the end of the 2019 film “Ne Zha.”)

The engaging story, painstaking animation, and box-office success of “Ne Zha 2” have inspired a great deal of pride among the Chinese movie-going public, not to mention birthing a plethora of memes, trends, and social-media hashtags. But this surge of pride has also resulted in the suppression of critical takes on the film and the buzz around it: some critical articles have been deleted from social media platforms, and Chinese bloggers and reviewers have reported being criticized or attacked online for expressing dissenting views. CDT Chinese editors have archived 15 articles and essays about the film, at least six of which have been deleted by either the original authors or by platform censors.

Some on social media have also repurposed catchphrases from the film, using them to satirize various social issues or economic woes. One netizen, riffing on the line “My fate is in my own hands,” recalled China’s now-defunct “zero-COVID” policy: “My fate is in my own hands, except when it comes to queuing up for nucleic-acid tests.” A WeChat blogger wrote a long essay comparing the fate of the film’s sea-dragons (who were slaughtered and made into an elixir of immortality) to the fate of writers of online gay erotica for the fan-fiction website Haitang, who have been targeted with fines and imprisonment by Anhui authorities operating across provincial lines: “The Haitang writers exploited by ‘deep-sea fishing’ expeditions are very similar to the creatures in ‘Ne Zha 2’ who were turned into the elixir of immortality.” A now-censored article titled “Why Do Groundhogs Always Imagine That They’re Ne Zha?” from WeChat account “District 526” used the film’s hapless population of groundhogs as a metaphor for the downtrodden who unwisely equate their lot with those of the political or economic elites. One Weibo reviewer described how they related to various characters in the film—protagonist Ne Zha, martial-arts disciple Shen Gongbao, and the ill-fated groundhogs: “Before watching the movie, I thought I was Ne Zha. While watching it, I put myself in the shoes of Shen Gongbao. But by the time the movie was over, I realized I was just one of those pathetic groundhogs.”

A WeChat article by seasoned journalist and columnist Song Zhibiao argued that, unlike previous government-led campaigns to support nationalistic films such as “The Battle of Lake Changjin,” the tide of public support for “Ne Zha 2” is more of a grassroots phenomenon, a relatively spontaneous outpouring of patriotism and national pride:

The film’s visual effects, its plot, and what it’s trying to say—none of these things matter. What matters is that it creates a Chinese-style box-office miracle and shatters a global box-office record, thus leaving a Chinese imprint on a list long dominated by American films. The more American films it can push down that list, the more it will fuel Chinese cultural pride. The battle for “Ne Zha 2” box-office success has coalesced into a short-term cause that unites the Chinese public. Those watching the same screening of the film are not so much fellow audience members but comrades-in-arms, and their weapons of choice are movie tickets. After watching the movie, they eagerly check the latest box-office figures, because although they’ll never see a penny of the box-office profits, they’re brimming with lofty sentiment and utterly dedicated to the cause. When examining this phenomenon of extreme support—which goes well beyond the movie’s fundamentals—we need to understand that this is no mere patriotic marketing campaign, because other contemporaneous “positive-energy” films received nowhere near the same level of popular support. Rather, it is best understood as a sort of spontaneous mass emotional catharsis. The overwhelming love and support for “Ne Zha 2” is an indicator of where mainstream sentiment lies. This astonishing mass-support movement, which exhibits both highly dispersed and highly concentrated patterns of consumer behavior, proves the simple fact that nationalist sentiment plays a key role in helping Chinese-made products succeed in a broadening range of consumer-goods sectors. From [the footwear and sportswear brand] HongXing Erke to made-in-China electric vehicles to “Ne Zha 2,” popular patriotism is displacing government policy as a driver of consumption. [Chinese]

A now-censored article written by 牛角 (Niǔjiǎo, “Ox horn”) for the WeChat account Glacier Think Tank analyzed why so many Chinese citizens feel the need to support “Ne Zha 2”—both at the box-office and online—and why it is becoming almost unacceptable to criticize the film on Chinese social media spaces: