Netizen Voices on Mass Censorship of Beijing’s $6.5 Million Annual Support for Olympian Eileen Gu: “Why Are They So Afraid the Taxpayers Will Find Out?”

Controversy over Beijing municipal government allocating 47 million yuan (nearly $6.5 million U.S.) to fund the training of Eileen Gu, the Chinese-American Olympic freestyle skier, has triggered a wave of cross-platform censorship. A February 25 article on the sports budget by Caixin, a well-regarded business publication, was quickly deleted, and related discussions on Weibo and WeChat were censored. Since then, CDT Chinese editors have archived numerous netizen comments and four related articles, which appear to have been deleted across various Chinese social media platforms.

Public debate began when the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports released its 2025 budget, revealing that it had allocated 48.148 million yuan (over $6.6 million U.S.) to support the training expenses of Olympic freestyle skier Eileen Gu (Gu Ailing) and figure skater Beverly Zhu (Zhu Yi). The now-censored Caixin article noted that the bulk of those funds would go to Gu, and that Beijing’s sports bureau had provided a similar amount (47.379 million yuan) to Gu in 2023. Some bloggers and commenters expressed surprise at the large amount; suggested that taxpayers’ money might be better spent on education, health-care, or sports access for the general public; and questioned the wisdom of such exorbitant support for two Chinese-American athletes perceived to have “parachuted in from abroad” (外国空降, wàiguó kōngjiàng).

An article from the WeChat account Sports Talk included screenshots of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports budget, photos of the athletes, and information on their past performances, injuries, upcoming competitions, and more. The Sports Talk article was later deleted across multiple platforms, including Tencent, NetEase, Caixin, Sohu, and China.com. A now-censored article by Ni Ren, published to the WeChat account Black Noise, discussed the phenomenon of sports stars “parachuting in from abroad” and noted that 47 million yuan sum spent annually on Gu Ailing is roughly equivalent to Zhejiang’s annual 50 million yuan investment to expand preschool education to the province’s rural and underdeveloped areas. Another censored WeChat article, from social-commentary and social-satire WeChat account Senior Professor Ye, half-jokingly posed the question: “Does Eileen Gu Need to Hand Over Her Business Income to China? If So, How Much?” The author mentioned Gu’s many lucrative commercial endorsements, and cited examples of Chinese athletes such as Yao Ming, Li Na, and Zhu Ting, who paid the Chinese government a percentage of their income after choosing to turn professional and work outside of the Chinese system. Lastly, an article from WeChat account Narwhal Studio focused on the fact that, after the public backlash, the Beijing municipal government altered its original statement by deleting Gu and Zhu’s names and replacing them with the vague formulation “for the training and support of our city’s outstanding athletes.” If the city believed in these two athletes enough to give them 100 million yuan over the course of two years, the author asked, why is it so embarrassed about it now? The author also expressed concern that the incident might result in government authorities being less forthcoming about budget details in the future.

CDT Chinese editors have archived a selection of comments from Weibo users about Beijing’s financial support of Eileen Gu, widespread online censorship of the subject, and debate about the expense of pursuing Olympic gold via athletes who just “parachute in.” “As soon as winter rolls around, Beijing becomes ‘Beiping,’ Xi’an becomes ‘Chang’an,’ and Eileen Gu becomes Chinese,” wrote one online wag, referencing the names of two ancient Chinese capitals and hinting at Beijing’s high hopes for an Olympic gold from Gu in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics to be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The Weibo comments are translated below: