The image above shows a one-man protest that reportedly took place at the high-end Taikoo Li Sanlitun mall (formerly Sanlitun Village) in Beijing on October 25, shortly after the end of the Party’s Fourth Plenum. Another circulating photograph appears to show the confiscated banners being taken away, but the current situation of the protester is unclear. The incident is the latest in a series of banner protests carried out in recent years by so-called "warriors" (勇士, yǒngshì) who have variously disappeared into custody, escaped the country, or remained unknown.

CDT Chinese editors noted censorship of the following combinations on Weibo in the wake of the incident: "Sanlitun + lift the ban on political parties", "Sanlitun + protest", "Sanlitun + warrior", "Fourth Plenum + Sanlitun", and "Teacher Li is not your teacher + Sanlitun" (referring to the Italy-based microblogger Li Ying, who has been a key channel of information on this and other protests). Several of these were also blocked on various Baidu platforms, along with "Sitong Bridge + Sanlitun", "cult + Sanlitun", and "anti-human + Sanlitun".

CDT Chinese has also compiled a chronological record of similar protests over the last few years:

January 14, 2022, Luohu Port, Shenzhen. The protester’s identity and current circumstances are unknown.

October 13, 2022, Sitong Bridge, Beijing. The protester Peng Lifa has reportedly been sentenced to nine years in prison.

February 21, 2023, Jinan, Shandong. The protester Chai Song remotely activated a projector aimed at Jinan’s Wanda Plaza while already in Panama en route to the United States. Chai has cited Peng Lifa as inspiration; in turn, his own protest inspired that of Qi Hong in September this year.

June 22, 2023, Peking University. The protester, whose Western social media accounts give the name "Zhang Sheng," was taken away by campus security.

July 30, 2024, Loudi, Hunan. 22-year-old Fang Yirong echoed Peng Lifa’s slogans, with slight modifications for the post-Zero COVID era.

April 15, 2025, Chengdu. 27-year-old Mei Shilin’s whereabouts are unknown. His protest took place on the anniversary of the death of Hu Yaobang—the initial trigger for the Tiananmen protest movement.

August 7, 2025, Kunming. The unidentified protester held up a sign outside a hall commemmorating China’s victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War.

August 9, 2025, Suzhou. The protester is unidentified.

August 29, 2025, Chongqing. Qi Hong set up a projector in a hotel room, and activated it remotely. He is now in the U.K. with his family, and has spoken publicly about his motives and inspirations for the protest.