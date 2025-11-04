A man shouts into a megaphone from the upper level of an outdoor shopping mall. Two banners hang from the railing in front of him: "The Communist Party is essentially an anti-human cult. They will inevitably bring endless disasters to China —pque 2025" and "Lift the ban on political parties, allow free formation of political parties, free competition, and free choice, and establish a new China that is free, humane, and governed by rule of law —pque 2025"

The image above shows a one-man protest that reportedly took place at the high-end Taikoo Li Sanlitun mall (formerly Sanlitun Village) in Beijing on October 25, shortly after the end of the Party’s Fourth Plenum. Another circulating photograph appears to show the confiscated banners being taken away, but the current situation of the protester is unclear. The incident is the latest in a series of banner protests carried out in recent years by so-called "warriors" (勇士, yǒngshì) who have variously disappeared into custody, escaped the country, or remained unknown.

CDT Chinese editors noted censorship of the following combinations on Weibo in the wake of the incident: "Sanlitun + lift the ban on political parties", "Sanlitun + protest", "Sanlitun + warrior", "Fourth Plenum + Sanlitun", and "Teacher Li is not your teacher + Sanlitun" (referring to the Italy-based microblogger Li Ying, who has been a key channel of information on this and other protests). Several of these were also blocked on various Baidu platforms, along with "Sitong Bridge + Sanlitun", "cult + Sanlitun", and "anti-human + Sanlitun".

CDT Chinese has also compiled a chronological record of similar protests over the last few years:

January 14, 2022, Luohu Port, Shenzhen. The protester’s identity and current circumstances are unknown.

A man stands on the sidewalk, facing a police officer who has his back to the camera, and holding a banner that says "Down with Xi Jinping! Defend Reform and Opening!"

October 13, 2022, Sitong Bridge, Beijing. The protester Peng Lifa has reportedly been sentenced to nine years in prison.

A column of smoke rises from a traffic overpass, on which a long banner hangs: “We want food, not COVID tests; reform, not Cultural Revolution. We want freedom, not lockdowns; elections, not rulers. We want dignity, not lies. Be citizens, not slaves.” “Boycott classes. Boycott work. Depose the traitorous despot Xi Jinping.”

February 21, 2023, Jinan, Shandong. The protester Chai Song remotely activated a projector aimed at Jinan’s Wanda Plaza while already in Panama en route to the United States. Chai has cited Peng Lifa as inspiration; in turn, his own protest inspired that of Qi Hong in September this year.

"Down with Xi Jinping! Down with the Communist Party!" is projected onto the side of a building in white characters on red

June 22, 2023, Peking University. The protester, whose Western social media accounts give the name "Zhang Sheng," was taken away by campus security.

A passer-by obscures a figure holding up a sign: "Depose one-party totalitarianism; embrace a multi-party system." Another sign is propped against a wall behind him: "Set in motion a democratic revolution #tempest #RevolutionNOW"

July 30, 2024, Loudi, Hunan. 22-year-old Fang Yirong echoed Peng Lifa’s slogans, with slight modifications for the post-Zero COVID era.

A banner hanging from a pedestrian bridge: “We want equality, not privilege; freedom, not risk control. We want dignity, not lies; reform, not Cultural Revolution. We want elections, not rulers. Be citizens, not slaves.”

April 15, 2025, Chengdu. 27-year-old Mei Shilin’s whereabouts are unknown. His protest took place on the anniversary of the death of Hu Yaobang—the initial trigger for the Tiananmen protest movement.

Three long, vertical banners hanging from a pedestrian overpass: "There can be no 'national rejuvenation' without systemic political reform" "The People do not want a political party with unchecked power" "China does not need someone to 'point the way forward.' Democracy is the way forward."

August 7, 2025, Kunming. The unidentified protester held up a sign outside a hall commemmorating China’s victory in the Second Sino-Japanese War.

A man holding a sign saying "Xi Jinping must go!" in front of the steps to a large public memorial

August 9, 2025, Suzhou. The protester is unidentified.

A man in a yellow bicycle helmet stands in a mall food court with a placard slung across his back: "Power is only accountable to its source. The Chinese people demand the right to vote."

August 29, 2025, Chongqing. Qi Hong set up a projector in a hotel room, and activated it remotely. He is now in the U.K. with his family, and has spoken publicly about his motives and inspirations for the protest.

Slogans projected on the side of a tall building: “Only without the Communist Party will there be a New China.” “Freedom is not something bestowed; we must fight to reclaim it.” “Arise, those who do not wish to be slaves, and reclaim your rights.” “Down with Red fascism and Communist Party tyranny.” “We want truth, not lies; we want freedom, not slavery.” “The tyrannical Communist Party must step down.”

