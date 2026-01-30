Recent figures from China’s National Bureau of Statistics showed that despite policies ranging from childcare subsidies to reported menstrual monitoring, the country saw a fourth consecutive year of population decline and fewer than eight million births—roughly equal to the level in 1738. Online commentary on the news was bleak: "The birthrate is a direct reflection of the state of the economy and people’s level of happiness." "Never mind the birthrate, how about we pay more attention to the adults whose lives are so miserable they want to die, okay?" "The cost of raising kids has become totally unmoored from what people actually earn."

Even more upbeat posts could face censorship, however, in an apparent reflection of the demographic crunch’s political sensitivity. In a WeChat post archived by CDT Chinese, user Xiao Mu recounted how an earlier post putting a positive spin on the new official statistics had been first blocked and then deleted until those figures were removed: