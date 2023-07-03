Censors Delete Health and Science Outlets’ Accounts Amid Push To Rewrite COVID Memory

The accounts of Health Insights (@八点健闻), a health and science-oriented digital news outlet, have been suspended across all Chinese social media platforms, notably WeChat and Weibo. Since coming online in 2019, the outlet had earned national recognition for its reporting. No reason was given for the censorship of Health Insights, but it would be far from the first science-focused outlet to run into political trouble. In 2021, the outlet PaperClip, best known for its popular explainer videos, was shut down after nationalists accused it of being “anti-China” and potentially infiltrated by “foreign forces.” The latter charge stemmed from a video collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund on links between meat consumption and deforestation. In 2022, censors suspended the health outlet DXY’s Weibo and WeChat accounts, which collectively had over 30 million followers. No reason for the suspension was given, but many speculated it was due to DXY’s criticism of Lianhua Qingwen, a herbal medicine invented in 2003 and touted by the state as a traditional Chinese medicinal treatment for COVID. DXY’s accounts have since been reinstated, although all its Weibo posts were deleted by censors this past weekend. In May, DXY published an essay detailing how a mother supported her daughter’s gender transition, which was censored but continues to circulate online.

Health Insights paid uncommon attention to the struggle of life under lockdown during China’s zero-COVID era, and a number of its reports on the subject were censored. A pathos-filled piece on the boredom and pain of dorm life under lockdown was taken down by WeChat censors, as was a piece that compared mass PCR testing in 2022 to the “Great Leap Forward,” a disastrous 1958 Maoist campaign that led to tens of millions of deaths. In 2022, CDT translated excerpts from a censored Health Insight piece on stranded truckers who described themselves as “captive animals” trapped in Kafkaesque local zero-COVID measures that embargoed free movement on Chinese highways. In 2023, censors deleted another of their articles on municipal and provincial government’s zero-COVID budgets.

The censorship of Health Insights comes amid a broader push to rewrite the memory of zero-COVID. At The Wall Street Journal, Wenxin Fan and Shen Lu reported on the government’s effort to craft a triumphant narrative about the three-year zero-COVID policy, which has included the censorship of official data, the suppression of individual memory, and heaps of propaganda: