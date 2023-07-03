Online Responses to New Draft Legislation on “Patriotic Education”

A new draft patriotic education law submitted last week to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee is spurring spirited online debate. Broad in scope, the draft law includes provisions for the role of Chinese media outlets and online platforms in promoting patriotic education; punishments for various behaviors deemed insulting or unpatriotic; and guidelines for expanding patriotic education in Hong Kong, Macao, self-governing Taiwan, and even overseas Chinese communities further afield.

While the draft law emphasizes “promoting the spirit of patriotism,” the broader goal seems to be to legislate “love and devotion” to the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, and other high-ranking leaders. China Media Project’s Ryan Ho Kilpatrick described the motivations, provisions, and implications of the wide-ranging draft law:

[T]he draft bill lays out nine “main content” points of patriotic education. Six of these are explicitly political: they cover Marxism; Maoism; the theories of Xi Jinping; the leadership, achievements, and history of the CCP; revolutionary and socialist culture; national unity; and revolutionary martyrs. Closing articles in the draft lay out a litany of offenses that range from “undermining the dignity” of the national anthem, flag, and emblems to “denying the deeds of national heroes” and “denying acts of aggression” by foreign countries. […] In spirit, the draft bill reads like a return to the Patriotic Education Movements of the 1990s — a conservative backlash to the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests that stoked “national humiliation” resentments and patriotism to restore the CCP’s damaged legitimacy in the wake of its bloody crackdown on the protestors and its move away from Communist orthodoxy in favor of market reforms. In scope, however, it adds significantly to both the technologies and jurisdictions affected. It requires internet content and service providers — as well as broadcasters and publishers — to strengthen the creation and dissemination of patriotic content and to develop new platforms and products to actively promote patriotism online. [Source]

Although the law is still in its early stages—legal experts say that there will be a period of “solicit[ing] opinions and suggestions from the public through various channels”—Chinese state- and party-controlled media have already launched a broadside against criticism of the law. A recent Global Times op-ed termed such criticism “malicious,” and laid the blame on hostile foreign forces bent on promoting “historical nihilism”: “Some forces in the West don’t want to see China strengthening its patriotic education. Deep inside, they hope to cultivate believers in historical nihilism within China so that Western ideology can be easily imposed on the country.” Some internet users have noted that online state-media reports on the draft legislation have already disabled their comment sections, suggesting that future public feedback on the draft law may be subject to similar constraints.

CDT editors have archived and translated some discussion and comments about the draft law made by users on Zhihu, a Quora-like Chinese language site (usernames appear in bold, followed by a colon):