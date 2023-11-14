VR “Whole-Process People’s Democracy” Experience Prompts Online Mockery

Hangzhou’s Center for the Practice of Whole-Process People’s Democracy has become the butt of online jokes about China’s lack of democracy. Whole-process people’s democracy is Party-speak for the deliberative elements of China’s governance, which it holds to be a superior form of democracy to Western electoral systems. First coined by Xi Jinping in 2019, whole-process people’s democracy entered the mainstream political lexicon in 2021 and is now a core element of Chinese propaganda—and netizen jokes. The newly established Hangzhou center has provided them rich fodder, with particularly intense ridicule aimed at a virtual reality exhibit designed to allow visitors to “experience” being a delegate to the Zhejiang People’s Congress. A video of the VR experience uploaded to Douyin, TikTok’s sister application, shows attendees picking out virtual avatars, receiving a “delegate’s badge,” standing in front of the provincial congressional building, and then dutifully sitting in the congressional auditorium with their eyes trained on the leaders on stage:

Netizens immediately saw the dark humor of the VR democracy experience. One joke captured the main thrust of online sentiment: “virtual democracy is virtually democracy.” Another said the VR experience should be called the “Shen Jilan emulator,” a riff on the late Chinese politician selected to every National People’s Congress in her lifetime. Shen infamously never voted “no,” a rare distinction even for China’s rubber stamp parliamentarians. Other netizen jokes, posted in the Douyin comment section of the video above, tapped a similar vein of humor: