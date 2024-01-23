Quote of the Day: Math Becomes Vehicle For Xi’s Personality Cult

An extraordinarily sycophantic question posed in a Shanghai math exam is CDT’s quote of the day:

“Thus far, Volumes One, Two, Three, and Four of ‘Xi Jinping’s The Governance of China’ have been published. If these four volumes are placed in a row on a bookshelf, they can be arranged in ___ different configurations.” – A problem on an eleventh-grade math exam at a Shanghai high school [Chinese]

The use of Xi Jinping’s selected works as educational material is not new. In 2023, China’s often-politicized college entrance exam, the gaokao, asked students to reflect on Xi’s turns of phrase, which the exam said “express common truths in vivid language.” As far back as 2021, Shanghai schools began promoting the study of Xi Jinping Thought as part of their curriculum. Another recent example of Xi’s burgeoning personality cult is the production of a Xi Jinping Thought-themed power-bank/speaker intended to allow on-the-go cadres to study Xi’s works while charging their phones.

Today’s quote was originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @whyyoutouzhele: