Quote of the Day: “People Insist on Using Euphemisms Such as ‘Flexible Employment,’ ‘[Workforce] Optimization,’ and ‘Delayed Employment’”

Today’s CDT quote of the day comes from a recent essay published by WeChat account 码头青年 (mǎtou qīngnián, “port youth”), about the ways in which various sorts of euphemisms have twisted the Chinese written language. The phrase “malicious homecomings” refers to a viral phrase from a Henan county magistrate in 2022, who promised quarantine and detention for anyone “maliciously” returning home for the Lunar New Year, sparking an explosion of proudly malicious comments and even poetry. The post from which today’s quote is taken begins by railing against this year’s trend of using wildly complex, archaic variant characters in Lunar New Year’s greetings. Last week CDT translated portions of a similarly themed post by another WeChat blogger who complained about using rare and complicated variant characters to communicate a fairly dull and standard Chinese New Year’s greeting:

龙行龘龘 lóng xíng dá dá 前程朤朤 qiánchéng lǎng lǎng 生活䲜䲜 shēnghuó yè yè 事业燚燚 shìyè yì yì May the dragon soar— Wishing you a bright future, an abundant life, and a blazingly successful career! [Source]

Matou Qingnian takes that argument a step further, noting that aside from dusting off “moldy old characters” to show off one’s erudition, some euphemisms act more perniciously to conceal important socio-economic or political problems: