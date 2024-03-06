China’s “Two Sessions” in Progress, but Premier Will Not Meet the Press

This year’s Two Sessions—the annual meetings of the legislative National People’s Congress (NPC) and the advisory Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)—are taking place amid grim economic conditions. The Economist cited shrinking factory production, persistent deflation, falling property prices, and a lagging stock market, among other issues that Chinese officials must confront. In an attempt to reassure investors and the public, Premier Li Qiang announced on Tuesday that China will target an economic growth rate of about 5 percent this year, which some analysts described as “ambitious.” But in a sign of receding transparency, as reported by the AP’s Ken Moritsugu and Elaine Kurtenbach, the government also announced that it will henceforth eliminate the premier’s traditional post-NPC press conference:

Lou Qinjian, the spokesperson for the National People’s Congress, said on the eve of the opening of the legislature’s annual session that Premier Li Qiang would not hold a news conference at its conclusion, as it has every year since 1993. […] Lou said that journalists would be given more opportunities to ask questions of government ministers and other officials, as well as of the nearly 3,000 delegates to the congress. The last time there was no premier’s press conference after the congress was in 1992, state broadcaster CCTV said. “If there are no special circumstances, the premier’s press conference will not be held in the following years of this National People’s Congress,” he said, referring to its current five-year term that ends in 2027. [Source]

On previous occasions, this press conference has often been composed of highly scripted questions chosen in advance, but it has offered a rare occasion for both local and international media to speak directly with high-ranking officials about Chinese policy and to make the premier a more familiar face to the world. The move to scrap the press conference was seen in part as another measure aimed at centralizing power around Xi Jinping. “By design, they only want one voice — from the (Communist) Party. They don’t want other voices to dilute the voice of the party, which is controlled by Xi,” said Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. (Although Li Qiang is a member of the Chinese Communist Party, and of its elite Politburo Standing Committee, the role of premier is technically a state position.) Chun Han Wong at The Wall Street Journal described how the decision to eliminate the press conference signals another reversal not just in government transparency, but also in economic openness and optimism:

The decision underscores how Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made a black-box political system even more opaque, further impeding the ability of foreign governments and businesses to parse the Communist Party’s management of the world’s second-largest economy. It also reinforces Xi’s pre-eminence by paring the visibility of a top deputy. Some politics watchers say the dismantling of a closely watched institution in Chinese politics, where ordinary citizens and foreign observers could hear a top official answer questions on major issues, marks another reversal in Beijing’s decadeslong program of “reform and opening up”—which included a commitment to broaden connections with the rest of the world. “Whatever the reason, a move like this tends to underline all the claims made about Beijing today about its autocratic, centralizing and enclosed leadership—messages which I would have thought it would be in the interests of the party to try to dispel,” said Kerry Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at King’s College London. “It also raises the specter of their nervousness about the current economic challenges, and an attempt to deal with this by opacity rather than openness.” [Source]

On Monday afternoon, a NetEase News special feature titled “Past and Present Incarnations of the Premier’s Press Conference” was deleted, according to a test by China Digital Times editors. Other forms of online censorship have also been observed. Many official Weibo accounts that forwarded the news about the canceled press conference have enabled comment filtering, rendering a large number of netizen comments invisible. Among those accounts were Beijing News, Jiefang Daily, Jiemian Global, and Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing news outlet Wen Wei Po. According to Teacher Li (@whyyoutouzhele) on X (formerly Twitter), discussions of related topics have been banned on Weibo, and only content from verified users is displayed. A search for the hashtag “There will be no premier’s news conference after the closing ceremony of this year’s legislative session” returned an error message on Weibo. CDT Chinese editors have collected some online comments related to the demise of the long-running press conference:

HuanseY：Formalizing the direction of the Xi Dynasty. zymz22334455：Do you now understand the full implications of “looking to one man as the highest authority?” GammaQuinn：The premiership has been utterly marginalized. Lkjmnb181029Jun：They’ve finally been restored to the original factory settings. passi0nateGirl：The NPC raised their hands, the CPPCC applauded, the premier took no questions, and the people were allowed no discussion. laomanpindao：The economic situation is so dire that the premier doesn’t dare take a stance. Any stance would be incorrect, and would cause him to be blamed, so he will simply keep his mouth shut. FengquanF：Looking at the milquetoast “proposals” made by representatives in recent years, there is actually no need to hold the Two Sessions. It’s a complete waste of time. [Chinese]

The Chinese government has increasingly restricted foreign access to information about China’s economy and other sectors, as analyzed in a recent MERICS report. The government’s assertiveness in controlling information flows often coincides with national security campaigns, which have intensified under Xi Jinping. When Xi became the CCP General Secretary in 2012, over 80,000 government economic indicators were published; by 2016, more than half of those had been discontinued. Here is a non-exhaustive timeline of the censorship or restriction of economics-related content in China over the past year, as covered by CDT:

Cindy Carter contributed to this post.