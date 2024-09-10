Accused Tiananmen Informant’s Silence Reveals Enduring “Public Secrecy” Around 1989

The violent repression of the 1989 student protests scarred Chinese society. The campaign to purge “two-faced” protest sympathizers that followed was similarly painful. Yet some of the greatest unresolved anguish from that tumultuous year stems from the realization among those who served prison sentences that dear friends and trusted colleagues informed on them—or even framed them.

Just such a case has re-entered the public eye 35 years after the fact due to the reporting of the investigative journalist Chai Jing, creator of the 2015 air pollution documentary “Under the Dome.” In 1989, the poet Zheng Shiping, better known by his pen name Ye Fu, was charged with revealing state secrets and sentenced to six years in prison. After his release, Ye Fu alleged that the Mao Dun-prize winning novelist Xiong Zhaozheng, his former classmate and friend, had set him up. Ye Fu’s allegation is decades old. Xiong has never publicly admitted to acting as an informant, although according to Ye Fu he has previously apologized in private. As part of a recent interview series for her YouTube channel, Chai Jing interviewed both Ye Fu and Xiong. Her brief interview with Xiong was dominated by silence. Far more than a rehashing of bitter recriminations about 1989, the call, which Chai Jing posted in full and whose transcript is translated below, proves an illuminating example of the “public secrecy” that surrounds the Tiananmen movement.

While the 1989 student movement is among the most sensitive and censored topics in China, the silence surrounding it is not solely a matter of government enforcement. “Public secrecy” is Margaret Hillenbrand’s term for the cult of self-interested silence that surrounds the most traumatic instances in modern Chinese history. Hillenbrand explained the term in an interview on her book “Negative Exposures” published by CDT earlier this year:

In the book, I say something like “the silences of the past are conspiratorial.” Public secrecy has a lot of stakeholders. It has a lot of participants. People want to obey this law of omertà for all sorts of different reasons. They might keep them because speaking out is dangerous for themselves or for their families or because some words really hurt—so silence is therapeutic. Some people are really ashamed of their past deeds. That’s obviously a really big thing. Some people mute themselves to keep the fragile peace or to maintain social bonds with other fellow secret-keepers, if you like. I think, in that sense, that public secrecy is highly mindful. It’s a mode of thinking about historical consciousness which restores agency to people instead of seeing them as targets for brainwashing. […] Self-censorship is fundamentally a reluctant practice. People police their words because they fear the consequences if they speak more plainly. Public secrecy is different from self-censorship because it acknowledges the much, much trickier truth that some survivors, some witnesses, some perpetrators, have no desire to speak about their pasts at all. In fact, they might vastly prefer silence for reasons of pain or fear or shame or guilt or complicity or whatever. [Source]

CDT has translated the conversation between Chai Jing, the journalist, and Xiong Zhaozheng, the alleged informant, in full: