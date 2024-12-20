CCTV Hides Comments on Economic Data. “Open the Comments, Let Us Sing its Praises, Too!”

CDT’s year-end roundups of memorable quotes and censored terms have both highlighted public frustration with the state of the economy and the government’s efforts to enforce positive perceptions of it. The trend continued this week with a "rollover scene" or "propaganda train wreck" after National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui announced economic data for November. Fu summed it up in a pithy 15 characters: “Production Up, Demand Up, Employment Stable, Markets Warming, Quality Excellent.” People’s Daily reported:

The employment situation was stable overall. The surveyed national urban unemployment rate for November was 5%, holding steady from the previous month at a lower level than earlier in the year. The surveyed unemployment rate of migrant workers with rural household registration was 4.4%, down 0.3% from the previous month, and the youth unemployment rate also fell. “Major economic indicators showed a significant rebound during the fourth quarter, public confidence has been effectively boosted, and there’s a striking increase in positive changes. Looking at the year overall, the principal targets for economic and social development are on track for success.” [Chinese]

When state broadcaster CCTV shared the good news on Weibo, a skeptical backlash led it to hide most of the comments. Several of the handful still visible consisted only of the two characters “关注” (guānzhù, or "Following"). CDT Chinese editors selected comments from elsewhere on Weibo and X on the economic data and the stifling of public reactions: