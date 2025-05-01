Amid signs that U.S. tariffs are starting to bite into China’s exports, the country’s foreign ministry issued a defiant vow not to "kneel" on Wednesday, declaring: "Bowing to a bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst. [… ] For China, for the world, we must rise and fight on." Some commentators in the West argue that China has the upper hand; naturally, many official voices in China agree. But some views expressed online are darker. A recent “Quote of the Day” chosen by CDT Chinese editors bleakly contrasted America’s economic, military, and technological strengths with China’s capacity for suffering:

The US Empire’s confidence has three roots: the USD, its armed forces, and high technology. Our confidence has three different roots: tree bark, wild herbs, and Guan Yin clay! [Chinese]

Tree bark, wild grass, and Guan Yin clay (so-called for its use in Buddhist figurines, and potentially fatal to ingest) were three things widely eaten to stave off hunger during China’s Great Famine, in which as many as tens of millions are estimated to have died.

State media have sought to paint a rosier picture of the trade war. A recent report from state broadcaster CCTV, for example, focused on a Zhejiang manufacturer of home appliances which said its overseas orders had actually increased slightly since it turned toward other markets in response to U.S. tariffs. CCTV plugged the story with the hashtags “#Number of overseas orders actually increased after loss of U.S. orders” and “#For Cixi Home Appliances, the East Brightens as the West Dims.”

The story became a “rollover scene” (翻车现场 fānchē xiànchǎng), attracting widespread attention and mockery. CDT Chinese editors compiled a number of reactions from Weibo and X, ranging from the apparently convinced to sarcastic endorsement to outright scorn. Several of the comments play on the tendency for state media to wring claims of victory for China out of any new development.