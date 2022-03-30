WeChat “Bug” Turns Out To Be Obscure Insult for Xi Jinping

Posted by | Mar 30, 2022

A group of students under the impression they had discovered a WeChat “bug” that hides the phrase “200 jin of dumplings” (roughly 220 pounds) had in fact stumbled upon an obscure insult for Xi Jinping that triggers automatic censorship

In the course of daily conversation, the students found that messages preceded by the term “200 jin of dumplings” (200斤饺子) were not received by their counterparts. Juvenile hilarity ensued. They sent each other curses and confessions: “200 jin of dumplings, you’re a stupid c***,” “200 jin of dumplings, you’re an idiot,” “200 jin of dumplings, piggy,” and “200 jin of dumplings, you’re a lil’ cutie.” They then shared screenshots of their “discovery” online—delighting in their exploitation of a perceived bug in China’s most popular chat app.

Little did they know, the “bug” was no accident—but rather an automatic censorship mechanism. In 2017, CCTV aired a special on Xi Jinping’s time as a sent-down youth in the village of Liangjiahe, Shaanxi Province, in which Xi claimed, “I’d carry 200 jin of wheat on a ten-li mountain road without even switching shoulders.” Mass ridicule followed his boast. Many doubted his claim. In 2020, a group of Taiwanese bodybuilders attempted, and failed, to recreate the feat (their shoulder yoke broke under the weight.) The 2021 smash hit song “Fragile,” which is censored in China, also mocked the claim. 

Screenshot of an interview with Xi Jinping, with subtitles in Chinese reading: “I’d carry 200 jin of wheat on a ten li mountain road..."

Subtitle: “I’d carry 200 jin of wheat on a ten-li mountain road…”

“200 jin” soon became a tongue-in-cheek reference for Xi, alongside a host of other phrases derived from the same interview series: “Wheat-Carrying Man,” “Wheat-Bearing Donkey,” “Without Switching Shoulders,” and the character shì, which resembles a single person carrying a heavy load across their shoulders (the two radicals at left and right mean “one hundred.”) All of these have become sensitive words subject to censorship. In 2019, a person claimed that they were invited to “drink tea,” a euphemism for police interrogation, after posting “I hope that Trump beats ‘200 jin’s’ brain out soon,” in a QQ group.

It is not uncommon for young Chinese netizens to brush up against censorship without realizing it. Even the censors need refresher courses on the Tiananmen democracy protests and Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo. China’s censorship regime is so vast that it is difficult to remember what must be forgotten.

Categories : ,,,,,,,,,,

Tags :,,,,,,,,,,,

Related Posts

COVID Conspiracies, Hashtag Suppression, and a Broadside Aimed at the “Great Translation Movement”

Repression in Tibet Remains Shrouded in Opacity

Soviet Jokes on Epidemic Prevention with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

Biden Warns Xi Against Support for Russia; China Sends Mixed Messages

Four Censored Essays On Ukraine Crisis

Minitrue: Four Leaked CAC Censorship Directives on Ukraine, Beijing Olympic Budget, and Ban of Russian and Belarusian Paralympians

Translation: International Women’s Day Banners and Artwork (3)

Premier Li Keqiang Confirms He Will Step Down From Role At End of Term

China’s Silence on Ukraine and Europe’s Resolve Could Remake Sino-EU Relations

China Embraces Russia, Remains Noncommittal Over Mediator Role

Minitrue: Turn Down Temperature, Strictly Control Content on Ukraine Situation

Anti-War Voices Censored: “Don’t Make China Complicit in This”

Post-Olympics, Some Athletes Speak Up About China’s Human Rights Abuses

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate