Anxieties Over “Wenguan” Culture Cops After Comedy Crackdown

China’s not-so-new culture cops, now colloquially referred to as wenguan, have gone viral on Weibo amidst concerns over the perceived expansion of China’s police state. Earlier this year, the nationwide establishment of so-called nongguan, rural officers charged with policing agriculture, sparked anxiety over those agents’ perceived similarity to chengguan, urban officers with a notorious penchant for harassing street vendors, businesses, and journalists. All the above officers (cultural, agricultural, and urban) are officially called Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement agents. They are the street-level enforcers of the state’s law-and-order policies.

The essay took pains to point out that wenguan are not actually new. Versions of the cultural law enforcement officers in their current form have existed since at least the 1990s. In recent weeks, however, they’ve re-entered the public eye—most famously for levying a $2 million dollar fine against a comedy studio for stand-up comedian Li Haosi’s joke comparing the PLA to his adopted dogs. (The performer was also blacklisted for life by a Party-affiliated artists’ association.)

Wenguan are tasked with ensuring that cultural productions are in tune with the “main melody,” Party-speak for orthodox political values. Specifically, they are tasked with defending the “Two Establishes”: (1) establishing Xi Jinping as the “core” of the Party, and (2) establishing Xi Jinping Thought as the guiding force of the New Era. A list of online services offered by the Beijing municipal wenguan ranges from investigations into improper medical product promotion in films and television shows to journalists conducting interviews without proper accreditation. Radio Free Asia interviewed Jiangsu commentator Zhang Jianping, who said the wenguan will “blindly inflict suffering” on the arts world:

“I think they will blindly inflict suffering. This type of strict control will cause China to lose its vibrancy. When a nation is no longer vibrant it will, as the slang goes, “no zuo no die.” We’ve all seen what happens when control is tightened—death. In the past when culture was allowed to flourish, as during the Hundred Flowers Campaign, there were no security risks, and no social unrest, either.” [Source]

In the wake of the Li Haosi incident, China’s culture police cracked down even on shows unrelated to the stand-up comic. At The New York Times, Vivian Wang documented the broader cultural crackdown, which appears to be in line with Xi’s directives that art conform to politics: