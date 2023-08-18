Zhengzhou Underpass Poem “Momma” Sparks Artistic Freedom Debate

Zhang Boyi was sanguine about his poem’s erasure: “I was able to encourage a few youngsters, what’s there to be sad about?” But on Weibo, netizens mourned the destruction of the poem. Weibo user @雨中渔者 shared an image of the poem and the white-washed wall and wrote: “There it is, what sorrow. You can write paeans to good fortune, but you must not leave a trace of suffering. Living like ants, denied even a record of our existence.” On WeChat, the essayist @亮见 wrote on the terror that they believe drove the government to erase it:

Everybody thinks the authorities sent someone to erase the poem for reasons that must remain unspoken.

If it truly was done by officials, I figure what they feared most was that people might perceive the poem as a metaphorical attack and create associations with it where none exist.

It’s just like the Zhihu user @倪明 said: “Maintain a humdrum equilibrium. [They] don’t want it to become a point of focus or intrigue. Neither praise nor criticism are desirable.” What we’re really seeing with the erasure of this poem is fear on the part of Zhengzhou’s leaders about having the spotlight of public opinion directed at their city. It’s like they’re saying, “Don’t look over here!” [Chinese]