Weibo Essay Comparing Party-State’s Economic Policy to Gangsterism Censored

Weibo censors deleted an essay blaming China’s stagnating economic growth on “a failure of political reform” that also compared the Party-state to gangsters and “underworld bosses.” The essay by popular blogger “Mr. Liu Dake” (@刘大可先生, @Liú Dàkě Xiānsheng) was an uncanny echo of an opinion piece by Hong Kong columnist Lew Mon-hung in the Singaporean outlet Lianhe Zaobao that caused a stir—and was censored—in August of last year. Lew’s piece laid the blame squarely on Xi Jinping and offered a “simple prescription” for high-quality economic growth: political reform. Liu’s piece, too, traced the roots of China’s economic malaise to vested bureaucratic interests unwilling to cede power and capital to experts in order to spur economic growth, i.e. “a failure of political reform.” The Party-state, Liu wrote, is unwilling to cede control of its private fiefdom, like gangsters who deal in “prostitution, gambling, and drugs” rather than set up legitimate businesses.



The erasure of the somewhat hyperbolic essay is but the latest example of censorship of economic-themed online content. In recent months, suggestions that minor political reforms might lead to economic growth have been repeatedly censored—most recently in the case of a Tsinghua University professor who suggested that “effective rule of law, limitations on the exercise of power, and the functioning of a ‘normal’ society” might have salutary benefits for the Chinese economy.

The relentless online censorship of economic content conflicts with messaging from Chinese government officials who continue to promise meaningful economic reforms. Just today, Xi Jinping told an audience of visiting American businesspeople and scholars, “We are planning and implementing a series of significant measures to comprehensively deepen reform, continuously build a first-class business environment characterized by marketization, rule of law, and internationalization, and provide broader development opportunities for enterprises from various countries.” And yet the silencing of meaningful online debate about economic reforms continues unabated.

CDT has translated Liu Dake’s now-deleted Weibo essay in full: