Translation: In Open Letter to Xi Jinping, Ren Xinyi Pleads for Medical Parole for Her Father, Ren Zhiqiang

Ren Xinyi, the daughter of Ren Zhiqiang—a 73-year-old former real-estate magnate currently serving an 18-year prison sentence for corruption and other offenses—recently published an open letter to Xi Jinping, urging that her father be released on compassionate medical parole. Ren Zhiqiang was an outspoken critic of Xi Jinping’s authoritarian rule and COVID pandemic policies. He was detained by Chinese Communist Party disciplinary authorities in March of 2020, soon after publishing a fiery essay in which he called Xi a “clown” and criticized Xi’s intolerance of dissent and his response to the COVID pandemic. In September of 2020, after a secretive one-day trial during which Ren was denied legal representation, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Ren Xinyi’s open letter to Xi Jinping arguing for her father’s immediate release is translated in full below:

Dear Chairman Xi Jinping:

Greetings! As Ren Zhiqiang’s daughter, I implore you, on humanitarian grounds, to allow my father to be released on compassionate medical parole so that he can receive medical treatment abroad, be reunited with his family, and receive the treatment and care he deserves in the final stage of his life.

Before he was imprisoned, my father was diagnosed with severe prostate disease and required urgent surgery. During his imprisonment, he has not had access to either surgery or effective treatment, and his condition has continued to worsen. For quite some time, he has been suffering from excruciating pain and the need to go to the bathroom ten or more times each night, making it impossible for him to sleep normally. In recent months, he has been diagnosed with asthma and his health has deteriorated even further. Despite our many earnest entreaties, he has still not been allowed to have surgery, causing us great despair.

My brother was also implicated in my father’s case and given a severe nine-year prison sentence. In the four years since my father was imprisoned, our family has never truly been reunited. Illness and imprisonment have shattered and nearly destroyed our family.

As a daughter of this broken family, I hope to help my father secure this, his last opportunity for compassionate medical treatment. I implore my country’s government to exhibit the most rudimentary humanitarian concern and respect for human life by permitting my father to be released on medical parole so that he can receive treatment abroad and spend the remainder of his life peacefully, in the company of his loved ones.

I am willing to promise that my father will never issue any statements or engage in any public speech after he goes abroad for treatment. As a septuagenarian in seriously ill health, he is utterly incapable of causing any trouble for you or for the nation.

Chairman Xi Jinping, we have previously made the aforementioned appeal several times via the normal channels, but have yet to receive a good-faith response. Thus we have no choice but to use this method [of an open letter] to communicate to you our desperate appeal. Please give my father the opportunity to go abroad for medical treatment. This represents not only the last hope for our family, but also respect for a man’s life. A tolerant and compassionate decision on your part would be an historical testament to your benevolence and broad-mindedness, rather than a painful and regrettable legacy.

Sincerely and respectfully yours,

Ren Zhiqiang’s daughter [Ren Xinyi]

October 2, 2024 [Chinese]