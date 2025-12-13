Last month, Southern Weekly reported on a policy at some hospitals in Shanxi requiring that ADHD patients get a "Class 1 Psychiatric Drug Prescribed" stamp in their hukou household registration booklet before receiving pharmaceutical treatment. Numerous patients reported similar experiences, with some finding that hospitals had added the stamp without telling them. Hospitals claimed they were following instructions "from above," but provincial health authorities told Southern Weekly that they are unaware of any such higher-level requirement. The report emphasized the apparent lack of legal basis for the policy, and quoted lawyers who said that only public security authorities are authorized to issue or modify household registration documents. Public security authorities said patients should be free to refuse the stamp, but appeared to brush the situation off as "a matter between the patient and the hospital."

Some patients have reportedly stopped treatment, fearing that the stamp could damage their education, employment, or even marriage prospects. Others have resorted to costly or inconvenient workarounds like getting a new booklet issued and using the old one to pick up medications while keeping the other "clean" for other purposes; or making frequent interprovincial trips, paying for a fresh diagnosis each time. One patient quoted in the report asked: "Why do they have to leave this mark? We just have neurodevelopmental differences, we’re not mentally ill. And even if we were, why reinforce the stigma around that?" The parent of another patient commented: "How are you going to be able to explain that it’s just a pharmaceutical administration stamp? People will just think, ‘This kid has a history of mental illness.’"

A handful of articles in recent years from Sixth Tone (before its reining-in) and South China Morning Post have described other challenges facing Chinese people with ADHD, from inadequate diagnostic and treatment capacity, especially for adults, to misconceptions and stigmatization among the public and even medical professionals. Not least of these problems is the fact that the condition is widely known in China as 多动症 duōdòngzhèng, or simply "hyperactivity disorder"—placing even greater emphasis than the English acronym on an aspect of the condition that is often absent, particularly in women. One of the Sixth Tone reports, from 2021, noted that: "In Shanxi, there are only two hospitals able to diagnose and treat ADHD — and neither accept adult patients":

The tight restrictions on methylphenidate make things even more difficult. In April, China’s health authorities finally added adult ADHD to the official list of conditions for which Concerta can be prescribed. (Before then, all prescriptions for adult ADHD patients had technically been illegal.) But even now, doctors can only prescribe two weeks’ worth of pills at a time. For working-class patients like Jiang, the two-week limit is a huge problem. Jiang had to travel from Shanxi to Beijing twice a month to pick up his medication — a trip that cost him around 1,500 yuan each time. “Maybe that’s an acceptable sum for wage earners in big cities,” says Jiang. “But for people like me, who earn just under 6,000 yuan a month, it’s a huge expense.” [Source]

The story describes how Jiang came to face criminal prosecution after resorting to buying medication online, and also found himself regarded as a "drug addict" by colleagues as a result.

The Shanxi hukou stamp requirement is far from a national policy, but for many online critics, it was more serious than just a localized case of bureaucratic overreach. Hanging over it is the still-raw memory of draconian Zero-COVID era excesses—commentator Xiang Dongliang discussed his own lingering anxieties in a recent reflection on the deletion of a post he had written about overzealous Chikungunya-prevention policies; another relatively recent example is the backlash against traffic-safety codes for couriers in Shanghai, which reminded some of COVID-era health codes. On WeChat, "Xiong Taihang" decried the ADHD-stamp requirement as irrational, and warned that even local policy excesses should be vigorously and vocally opposed to stop them metastasizing into broader practice.