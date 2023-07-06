A Meme Too Far? Weibo Bans Content about Imaginary University

Less than a month after the conclusion of China’s hypercompetitive annual university entrance examination (“gaokao”), a satirical meme about an imaginary university has been banned on Weibo. The meme and its censorship reveal larger truths about the fair allocation of educational resources and the overall state of academic competition in China today.

Competition for university admission is fiercer than ever, with this year’s gaokao cohort numbering 12.9 million aspiring students. Test-takers from some populous provinces are required to earn extremely high scores on the exam in order to gain admittance to China’s top universities. From this harsh reality arose a meme about an imaginary institution of higher learning known as Shanhe University (山河大学, Shānhé Dàxué, or “University of Hills and Streams”), ostensibly accepting underserved students from the four heavily populated provinces of Shandong, Shanxi, Henan, and Hebei. The original online joke read as follows:

If the 3.43 million candidates from the four provinces of Shandong, Shanxi, Henan, and Hebei paid 1,000 yuan each, they could raise a total of over three billion yuan to build a comprehensive university at the exact junction of those four provinces. With that location, and a student body drawn from all four provinces, the goal would be to catch up with and overtake Tsinghua and Peking Universities within one year. [Chinese]

(“The exact junction of those four provinces” is part of the joke—no such location exists.)

Before long, the joke took on a life of its own, with netizens adding creative touches such as fake university websites, admissions brochures, logos, badges, mottos, student I.D. booklets, and the like. There were also utopian descriptions of the imaginary campus, and mentions of the university president—none other than the acclaimed Tang Dynasty poet Du Fu. Soon, the hashtag #Shanhe University (#山河大学#) had become a trending topic on social media platforms such as Douyin and Weibo. Other imaginary utopian universities followed: Northeastern United University (东北联合大学, Dōngběi Liánhé Dàxué) would absorb students from the northeastern provinces, while Yangtze River Delta University (长三角大学, Chángsānjiǎo Dàxué) would accept students from the Yangtze Delta region, including Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Jiangxi.

A circular blue and white logo with a white star at the center has bilingual text that reads, “Yangtze River Delta University, 2023.” The logo also appears as a repeated gray watermark in the background.

A small brown leather booklet with embossed gold text reads: “Shanhe University Student I.D.”

A white, purple, and black logo for the fictional Shanhe University features a pair of hands holding an open book, and the school motto: “In Search of Knowledge.”

Despite its popularity, the hashtag #Shanhe University (#山河大学#) was being censored on Weibo by July 2. The screenshot below shows that content related to the once-trending topic is unable to be displayed:

A screenshot shows that the once-popular Weibo hashtag #Shanhe University (#山河大学#) is no longer displaying any content.

Some online commentators pointed out the serious issues underlying the amusing meme—namely, glaring regional inequalities and limited educational resources. “While netizens are amusing themselves with this bit of entertainment,” wrote one essayist, “we cannot ignore the real problems that lurk behind this [imaginary] proposal. The four provinces of Shandong, Shanxi, Henan, and Hebei are all confronting a severe shortage of educational resources and intense competition among university entrance exam-takers.” The essay went on to say that resolving these problems would require a concerted effort on the part of the government and various sectors of society. Another article made this observation: “While ‘Shanhe University’ may seem a playful meme, it reveals a strong appetite for access to higher education among all students in those four provinces.”

