Wailing Wall Special Edition: The Turning Point

On Wednesday, China’s National Health Commission announced ten new pandemic-related guidelines, signaling an easing of the nation’s long-running “zero-COVID” policy (also referred to euphemistically as “dynamic clearance”). The guidelines will put an end to routinized mass testing in all but “high-risk” areas, allow people to isolate at home rather than in centralized quarantine facilities, shorten quarantine periods and ease restrictions on inter-provincial travel, and eliminate the need to show a health code when entering most venues. Other changes include a stepped-up vaccination program to inoculate more seniors against the virus, and a ban on local officials imposing arbitrary blanket lockdowns or limiting residents’ access to antivirals and cold/flu medications.

The announced changes quickly became the trending topic on Chinese social media, with Weibo hashtags about the ten-point plan racking up over 400 million views in a single day. Dr. Li Wenliang’s Wailing Wall, the comment section below the beloved ophthalmologist and whistleblower’s final Weibo post, saw an enormous outpouring of comments as well. The text of the doctor’s final post on February 1, 2020, seemed particularly poignant: “Today, my nucleic acid test result was positive. The dust has settled, and I’ve finally been diagnosed [with COVID-19].”

CDT’s Wailing Wall archive is updated regularly by CDT Chinese editor Tony Hu, who compiles and publishes a selection of comments on a weekly basis. This particular selection, however, which includes comments posted to the Wailing Wall on November 7, 2022, was originally compiled and published by the WeChat account 民法解释学 (Minfa Jieshixue, “Civil Law Hermeneutics”). The vast majority of new comments were brief, with some simply noting that “It’s been three years,” or “It’s finally over.” Many thanked Dr. Li for being a whistleblower—he and some of his colleagues were initially rebuked for drawing attention to the public health risks of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic—and assured him that his sacrifice would not be forgotten or in vain: