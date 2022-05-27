Translation: The Little Dictionary of Shanghai’s Fight Against the Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has introduced a rash of new vocabulary into everyday life across the globe, but perhaps nowhere more so than in China, where the battle for “COVID zero” has spawned an epidemic of slogans. Political rallying cries and abstruse formulations are endemic to the Chinese Communist Party, which often communicates in a style nearly impenetrable to uninformed observers. The pandemic seems to have exacerbated the CCP’s predilection. Terms such as “spatial-temporal proximity,” “Baymax,” and “social clearance” are regularly employed by the media and used in daily life. But it seems that simply compiling the Party’s slogans is a sensitive endeavor. WeChat censors recently deleted a post titled “The Little Dictionary of Shanghai’s Fight Against the Pandemic 4.0” for violating the platform’s rules. The censored dictionary, a compilation of terms introduced or adapted during the Shanghai lockdown, is both a valuable archive of the outbreak of slogans and a unique form of protest art.

Organized into eight sections—each given a dry title such as “A Numbers Game” or “Vivid Metaphors,” and concluding with the section “Incoherence”—the little dictionary is a masterclass in how language can be rendered meaningless. Arranged in such an expansive list, the slogans become both abstraction and absurdity. One entire section consists of phrases echoing an official formula, originally applied to tax and fee collection, which has since become infamous in the form of the leaked instruction to ‘round up everyone who should be rounded up‘ in Xinjiang. CDT has translated the now-censored little dictionary and will give choice slogans full expositions on our China Digital Space wiki:

Phase 1 一些新概念

Phase 1: New Concepts 动态清零 dòngtài qīnglíng

Dynamic Clearance 社会面清零 shèhuìmiàn qīnglíng

Societal Clearance 社会面基本清零 shèhuìmiàn jīběn qīnglíng

Basic Societal Clearance 社会面动态清零 shèhuìmiàn dòngtài qīnglíng

Dynamic Societal Clearance 硬隔离 yìng gélí

Hard Quarantine 软分隔 ruǎn fēngé

Soft Barricades 静默期 jìngmò qī

Silent Period 微网格 wēi wǎnggé

Micro Grid 网格长 wǎnggé zhǎng

Grid Manager 静态管理 jìngtài guǎnlǐ

Static Management 强化兜底 qiánghuà dōudǐ

Strengthen Baseline Guarantees 流调判密 liúdiào pànmì

Identify Close Contacts Through Contact Tracing 点式复工 diǎnshì fùgōng

Point-to-Point Return-to-Work 有序解封 yǒuxù jiěfēng

Orderly End to Lockdown 重新赋码 chóngxīn fùmǎ

Renew Quality-Control Codes 底线思维 dǐxiàn sīwéi

“Worst-Case-Scenario” Thinking 极限思维 jíxiàn sīwéi

“By-Any-Means-Necessary” Thinking 压茬推进 yāchá tuījìn (Origin is Shaanxi dialect: “niāchá tuījìn”)

No-Stone-Unturned Advance 提级管理 tíjí guǎnlǐ

Enhanced Management 数字哨兵 shùzì shàobīng

Digital Sentry 无疫之区 wúyì zhī qū

Pandemic-free Zone 网格化管理 wǎnggéhuà guǎnlǐ

Grid Management 防疫零动态 fángyì líng dòngtài

Pandemic Stasis 无差别消毒 wúchābié xiāodú

Indiscriminate Disinfecting 安全屋技术 ānquánwū jìshù

Safehouse Technology 沉默少数群体 chénmò shǎoshù qúntǐ

Silent Minority 流动中的风险 liúdòngzhōng de fēngxiǎn

Ambulatory Risk 严格静态管理人员 yángé jìngtài guǎnlǐ rényuán

Strict Static Management Personnel 社会面流动人员 shèhuìmiàn liúdòng rényuán

Socially-ambulatory Personnel 小区自我静默期 xiǎoqū zìwǒ jìngmòqī

Self-imposed Neighborhood Quiet Period 综合社会成本最低 zōnghé shèhuì chéngběn zuìdī

Lowest Comprehensive Cost to Society Phase 2 应X尽X 系列

Phase 2: The Must-Should Series 应收尽收 yīng shōu jìn shōu

Round up everyone who should be rounded up. 应转尽转 yīng zhuǎn jìn zhuǎn

Transfer everyone who should be transferred. 应隔尽隔 yīng gé jìn gé

Quarantine everyone who should be quarantined. 应免尽免 yīng miǎn jìn miǎn

Relieve all rents that can be relieved. 应检尽检 yīng jiǎn jìn jiǎn

Test everyone who should be tested. 应治尽治 yīng zhì jìn zhì

Treat everyone who should be treated. 应接尽接 yīng jiē jìn jiē

Vaccinate all those who should be vaccinated. 应筛尽筛 yīng shāi jìn shāi

Screen all those who should be screened. 应开尽开 yīng kāi jìn kāi

Open all businesses that should be opened. 应考尽考 yīng kǎo jìn kǎo

Allow all who must take standardized tests to take them. 应续尽续 yīng xù jìn xù

Refinance all loans that should be refinanced. 应扫尽扫 yīng sǎo jìn sǎo

Scan all health codes that should be scanned. 应验尽验 yīng yàn jìn yàn

Check all health codes that should be checked. 应贴尽贴 yīng tiē jìn tiē

Post all contact-tracing QR codes that should be posted. 应领尽领 yīng lǐng jìn lǐng

Apply for all contact-tracing QR codes that should be applied for. Phase 3 一些数字游戏

Phase 3: A Numbers Game 四应四尽 sì yīng sì jìn

The Four Must-Shoulds 六保一防 liù bǎo yì fáng

The Six Protects and One Prevent 一戴四查 yí dài sì chá

The One Wear and Four Checks 一日三检 yí rì sān jiǎn

The Three Daily Checks 三消一静 sān xiāo yí jìng

The Three Disinfects and One Waiting Period 三个并重 sān gè bìngzhòng

The Three Equally Importants 一地一策 yí dì yí cè

One Region, One Policy 一点一策 yì diǎn yí cè

One Location, One Policy 一事一协调 yí shì yì xiétiáo

One Issue, One Coordination 一事一对策 yí shì yí duìcè

One Issue, One Solution 一小区一分析 yì xiǎoqū yì fēnxī

One Neighborhood, One Analysis 一小区一处方 yì xiǎoqū yì chǔfāng

One Neighborhood, One Prescription 一行业一指引 yì hángyè yì zhǐyǐn

One Industry, One Guide 一点多组、多点一组 yì diǎn duō zǔ, duō diǎn yì zǔ

One Location, Multiple Groups; Multiple Locations, One Group 以点带链、以链带面 yǐ diǎn dài liàn, yǐ liàn dài miàn

Have Industry Leaders Carry the Supply Chain; Have the Supply Chain Carry Everything Else. 一天一户、一人一次 yì tiān yí hù 、 yì rén yí cì

One Day, One Household; One Person, One Time “1+1+1″管理 “yī jiā yī jiā yī” guǎnlǐ

“1+1+1” Management “4+7+12”联动机制 “sì jiā qī jiā shí’èr” liándòng jīzhì

“4+7+12” Coordinated System “2+2” 抗原核酸检测 “èr jiā èr” kàngyuán hésuān jiǎncè

“2+2” Antigen and Nucleic Acid Tests

“四早”要求 “sì zǎo” yāoqiú

The “Four Early’s” Requirement “四集中”原则 “sì jízhōng” yuánzé

The “Four Centralizations” Principle “绿蓝黄红”4色风险 “lǜ lán huáng hóng” sìsè fēngxiǎn

“Green, Blue, Yellow, Red” Four Colors of Risk 15分钟检测服务圈 shíwǔ fēnzhōng jiǎncè fúwùquān

15-minute Testing Service Circles 三辆车 三道口 三圈判定 sān liàng chē, sān dào kǒu, sān quān pàndìng

The Three Cars, Three Entrances, Three Circles Determination 三区分级差异化防控 sān qū fēnjí chàyìhuà fángkòng

Three-level Zones Targeted Prevention 一朵云一根线一个面一条边 yì duǒ yún, yì gēn xiàn, yí gè miàn, yì tiáo biān

One Cloud, One Line, One Facet, One Side Phase 4 一些排比对仗

Phase 4: Antithetical Parallels 日清日结 rì qīng rì jié

OEC: Overall; Everyone, Everything, Every Day; Control and Clear 日产日清 rì chǎn rì qīng

Dispose of Medical Waste the Day It Is Produced 追阳转阳 zhuī yáng zhuǎn yáng

Follow Up on Positive Tests, Transfer Positive Patients 双阳双控 shuāng yáng shuāng kòng

The Two Positives and Two Controls 双联双进 shuāng lián shuāng jìn

The Two Connections and Two Advancements 群防群治 qún fáng qún zhì

Mass Surveillance, Mass Governance 即采、即走、即追 jí cǎi, jí zǒu, jí zhuī

Test, Ship, Trace 扫街、扫楼、扫村 sǎo jiē, sǎo lóu, sǎo cūn

Scour the Streets, Scour the High-rises, Scour the Villages 抓早、抓小、抓基础 zhuā zǎo, zhuā xiǎo, zhuā jīchǔ

Seize Early, Seize Small, Seize the Base 快封、快筛、快消、快解 kuài fēng, kuài shāi, kuài xiāo, kuài jiě

Lock Down Quickly, Test Quickly, Disinfect Quickly, Lift Lockdown Quickly 采、送、检、报、核 cǎi, sòng, jiǎn, bào, hé

Sample, Send, Test, Report, Confirm 从严从紧、从细从实 cóng yán cóng jǐn, cóng xì cóng shí

Urgency and Rigor, Detail and Efficacy 有序放开、有限流动 yǒuxù fàngkāi, yǒuxiàn liúdòng

Open Up in an Orderly Manner, with Limited Movement 有效管控、分类管理 yǒuxiào guǎnkòng, fēnlèi guǎnlǐ

Effective Control, Discrete Management 动态调整、动态公布 dòngtài tiáozhěng, dòngtài gōngbù

Dynamic Adjustments, Dynamic Announcements 连点成片、连片成面 lián diǎn chéng piàn, lián piàn chéng miàn

String Points into Sectors, Connect Sectors to the Whole 有限人员、有限区域、有限活动 yǒuxiàn rényuán, yǒuxiàn qūyù, yǒuxiàn huódòng

Limited Personnel, Limited Areas, Limited Activities Phase 5 一些重要行动

Phase 5: Important Campaigns 大冲洗 dà chōngxǐ

The Great Rinse 大清消 dà qīngxiāo

The Great Disinfection 大总攻 dà zǒnggōng

The Great General Offensive

捞干扑灭 lāogān pūmiè

Dredge Up, Stamp Out 逢阳快转 féng yáng kuài zhuǎn

Transfer Every Positive Case Quickly 拔点清面 bá diǎn qīng miàn

Clear the Whole from the Roots 挂图作战 guàtú zuòzhàn

Battle According to the Blueprint 清源行动 qīng yuán xíngdòng

Operation Purify-the-Source 敲门关爱行动 qiāomén guān’ài xíngdòng

Knock with Love Campaign 腾换扩容行动 téng huàn kuò róng xíngdòng

Make Room, Change Purpose, Expand Campaign 中医药干预行动 zhōngyīyào gānyù xíngdòng

Traditional Chinese Medicine Intervention Campaign 拔点攻坚行动 bádiǎn gōngjiān xíngdòng

The Struggle at the Roots Campaign 大上海保卫战 dà shànghǎi bǎowèizhàn

The Great Battle to Defend Shanghai 九大攻坚行动 jiǔ dà gōngjiān xíngdòng

The Nine Great Struggles Campaign 十大清零攻坚行动 shí dà qīnglíng gōngjiān xíngdòng

The Ten Great Struggles to Achieve Zero Campaign Phase 6 一些生动比喻

Phase 6: Vivid Metaphors “加减乘除”解决民生需求 “ jiā jiǎn chéng chú” jiějué mínshēng xūqiú

“Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, and Division” to Meet Livelihood Needs 治未病 zhì wèibìng

Treat Preventatively 全国一盘棋 quánguó yì pán qí

The Whole Country Is One Chessboard 拧紧“水龙头” níngjǐn “shuǐlóngtóu”

Nip Cases in the Bud 拔钉子 bá dīngzi

Pull Nails 摸清疫情“底数” mōqīng yìqíng “dǐshù”

Ascertain Pandemic “Base Numbers” 积极挖潜扩大“增量” jījí wāqián kuòdà “zēngliàng”

Actively Tap into Potential to Expand Supplies 优化管理盘活“存量” yōuhuà guǎnlǐ pánhuó “cúnliàng”

Optimize Management to Better Utilize Existing Resources “较劲爬坡”关键时刻 “jiàojìn pápō” guānjiàn shíkè

A Critical Juncture in Our “Summit Push” 打通“大动脉” dǎtōng “dà dòngmài”

Open “Major Arteries” 畅通“微循环” chàngtōng “wēi xúnhuán”

Connect “Micro-Loops” Phase 7 一些作战口号

Phase 7: Battle Slogans 层层压实 céngcéng yāshí

Instill Responsibility Through the Command Chain 包保责任 bāobǎo zérèn

Duty to Protect 守土有责 shǒutǔ yǒuzé

Take Responsibility for Your Jurisdiction 全力以复 quánlì yǐfù (Official sources put “复”, a pun on 全力以赴 quánlì yǐfù, in quotation marks.)

Go All Out to Resume Production 发现一起 扑灭一起 fāxiàn yì qǐ pūmiè yì qǐ

Find One Case, Stamp Out One Case 清零一块 巩固一块 qīnglíng yí kuài, gǒnggù yí kuài

Get One Section to Zero, Hold One Section to Zero 过“紧日子” guò “jǐn rìzi”

Endure “Times of Austerity” 信心比金子更重要 xìnxīn bǐ jīnzi gèng zhòngyào

Confidence Is Worth More Than Gold Phase 8 一些语无伦次

Phase 8: Incoherence

关门不歇业 guānmén bù xiēyè

Doors Stay Shut, Businesses Stay Open 解封不解防 jiěfēng bù jiěfáng

End Lockdown, Don’t Let Your Guard Down 时空伴随者 shíkōng bànsuízhě

Spatial-temporal Companions 层层传导压力 céngcéng chuándǎo yālì

Exert Pressure Through the Command System 控制摄取信息量 kòngzhì shèqǔ xìnxīliàng

Control Information Ingestion 暂时离开应激源 zànshí líkāi yìngjīyuán

Temporarily Distance Oneself from Stressors

Alex Yu contributed to this post.