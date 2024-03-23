“Compass-in-Chief”: The 240+ Topics Xi Jinping Has “Pointed The Way Forward” On

Among Xi Jinping’s many Party-bestowed titles and hundreds of banned netizen nicknames is one that points to his penchant for claiming personal leadership over and insight into seemingly everything: “Compass-in-Chief.” The nickname derives from a standard Party formulation that holds that Xi has “pointed the way forward” on a vast array of policy issues. (For more on the phrase, see CDT’s 20th Anniversary Edition Lexicon.) The breadth of topics which Xi has claimed to “point the way forward” on, and the frequency of the formulation’s use, has turned the phrase into an object of satire—thus the nickname. The nickname is considered a sensitive word, subject to censorship. A long-running literary magazine was abruptly shuttered in December 2023 after its cover, which featured a suited hand pointing as miniature faceless masses tumble off a cliff, was interpreted as a riff on the nickname.

Recently, the influential X (formerly Twitter) account “Teacher Li is Not Your Teacher” shared a compilation of topics on which Xi has “pointed the way forward” since 2015. The compilation, republished by CDT editors, is derived from articles published by People’s Daily and Xinhua. The non-exhaustive list finds that Xi has “pointed the way forward” on over 240 topics. They range from the grandiose (“humanity’s future development”) to the Party’s political concerns (“full implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Party Congress”) to the nitty-gritty of governance (“agricultural supply-side reform”). CDT has translated the list in its totality. Thus far, Xi Jinping has pointed the way forward on:

the stock market’s future development (November 12, 2015)

the private economy (March 6, 2016)

the future development of China’s internet (April 22, 2016)

restructuring the Northeast (May 25, 2016)

agricultural supply-side reform (May 27, 2016)

charting a path for the global economy (September 6, 2016)

educational reform (September 25, 2016)

comprehensively deepening reforms (December 28, 2016)

comprehensively deepening reforms based on recent trends (April 16, 2017)

Chinese youth (May 2, 2017)

the distribution of medical and educational resources in Xiong’an New District (May 3, 2017)

Hong Kong’s future development (July 2, 2017)

promoting the implementation of the glorious “One Country, Two Systems” (July 2, 2017)

the healthy development of China’s financial sector (July 19, 2017)

resolving unemployment issues (November 28, 2017)

progressing from a “cyber great power” to a “digital China” (April 18, 2018)

the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt (April 27, 2018)

talented individuals in science and technology (May 28, 2018)

the “vanguard” of scientific and technological innovation (May 28, 2018)

the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) (May 30, 2018)

great-power diplomacy with Chinese characteristics (June 22, 2018)

Communist Youth League work (July 9, 2018)

state-owned enterprise reform (October 13, 2018)

New Era Reform and Opening (December 14, 2018)

the development of cross-Strait relations in the New Era (January 3, 2019)

the construction of cadres (January 21, 2019)

high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative (April 26, 2019)

the creation of a modern-day “ Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains ” (June 4, 2019)

the construction of the Party’s internal political culture in the New Era (July 30, 2019)

the development of China and the world (August 5, 2019)

Macau (December 21, 2019)

constructing a “civil defense line” (April 15, 2020)

contemporary cyberspace work (April 20, 2020)

cultural and natural-heritage preservation work (June 12, 2020)

Sino-European relations in the “post-pandemic era” (June 23, 2020)

the maritime economy (July 12, 2020)

how the Chinese economy will “weather the storm” (July 22, 2020)

accelerating the construction of a better Anhui (August 22, 2020)

the development of Tibet in the New Era (August 28, 2020)

responding to global challenges (September 9, 2020)

innovation in science and technology (September 14, 2020)

the future of the United Nations (September 22, 2020)

creating archaeology with Chinese characteristics (September 30, 2020)

China’s realization of high-quality development (November 8, 2020)

reshaping the world in the post-pandemic era (November 24, 2020)

Chinese economic development (December 18, 2020)

the promotion of people-centric new-style urbanization (December 30, 2020)

building a better world (January 7, 2021)

the development of the internet and info-tech industry (January 28, 2021)

cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (February 9, 2021)

public health and hygiene work in the New Era (March 9, 2021)

technological innovation (March 16, 2021)

the future of humanity (April 21, 2021)

the promotion of high quality development in the next phase of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project (May 16, 2021)

the long-term development of Sino-Russian relations (July 1, 2021)

the grand new project of Party building (July 1, 2021)

the future development of the Asia-Pacific region (July 16, 2021)

Tibet’s development in the New Era (July 16, 2021)

achieving the centenary objectives of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) ( July 30, 2021 )

the creation of a system of internal Party rules and regulations in the New Era (August 11, 2021)

doing a good job of “ethnic-minority work” in the New Era (August 28, 2021)

becoming a great sports power (September 15, 2021)

unity in fighting the pandemic (September 23, 2021)

management of human talent in the New Era (September 23, 2021)

pioneering a new journey for humankind’s high-level development (October 12, 2021)

the collective creation of a common community of life on earth (October 12, 2021)

conducting Taiwan work well in the New Era (October 13, 2021)

the development and perfection of the National People’s Congress (NPC) system and NPC work in the New Era (October 15, 2021)

cybersecurity (October 17, 2021)

how to pioneer a new journey for humankind’s high-level development (October 19, 2021)

“What has become of the world?” “What are we to do?” [The General Secretary pointed the way] (October 25, 2021)

responding to the climate challenge (November 3, 2021)

persisting in technological self-reliance and self-improvement (November 3, 2021)

forging our nation’s cutting-edge technological talent (November 3, 2021)

a globally inspiring diplomatic philosophy (November 7, 2021)

China-Africa cooperation in the New Era (December 3, 2021)

the creation of rule of law in China (December 3, 2021)

promoting cooperative global development (December 6, 2021)

balancing pandemic prevention and socio-economic development (March 20, 2022)

scientific and precise epidemic prevention (April 14, 2022)

constructing a solid foundation for national security (April 15, 2022)

Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization for sustainable development (April 22, 2022)

extricating the world from its current predicament (April 22, 2022)

technological self-reliance and self-improvement and becoming a great technological power (May 6, 2022)

the development of cultural and historical museums (May 18, 2022)

promoting peaceful development in Asia and the world (May 21, 2022)

promoting the development of public security organs in the New Era (May 26, 2022)

becoming closer to the people by strengthening and reforming petitioning work (May 27, 2022)

how to deepen research into the history of Chinese civilization (May 29, 2022)

global development (June 25, 2022)

the development of Mt. Wuyi’s tea industry [Mt. Wuyi, Fujian province] (June 28, 2022)

government work by the new Hong Kong S.A.R. administration (July 3, 2022)

grasping the historic opportunity offered by the information revolution (July 13, 2022)

governing Xinjiang in the New Era (July 17, 2022)

pandemic prevention in Africa (July 22, 2022)

cultural development in the New Era (August 1, 2022)

maintaining world peace (August 26, 2022)

national scientific and technological development (September 12, 2022)

forging a new path for country-to-country exchanges (September 25, 2022)

solving global security dilemmas (October 13, 2022)

human progress and development (October 18, 2022)

human society’s path towards peace and prosperity (October 29, 2022)

the development of charitable giving (November 9, 2022)

the path to global digital development (November 10, 2022)

Sino-American relations (November 15, 2022)

opening a new chapter in Asia-Pacific cooperation (November 17, 2022)

preserving and celebrating the glorious tradition of the People’s Army and strengthening honorary military commendations work in the New Era (November 29, 2022)

comprehensively promoting rural revitalization and accelerating agricultural and rural modernization in the New Era (December 1, 2022)

improving bi-lateral relations and setting the direction for the next phase in Sino-Australian relations (December 9, 2022)

global biodiversity governance (December 17, 2022)

development of transportation in the New Era (January 21, 2023)

charting a new path for accounting and auditing work in the New Era (January 25, 2023)

full implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Party Congress (February 4, 2023)

better promotion of Chinese-style modernization (February 7, 2023)

Chinese economic development (February 10, 2023)

developing into a major agricultural power (February 20, 2023)

resolving the issue of “bottlenecks” (February 21, 2023)

progress on the “ Three Rural Issues ” [agricultural production, rural development, and farmers’ incomes] (March 3, 2023)

high-quality development and the healthy development of the private economy (March 7, 2023)

national defense and military construction (March 10, 2023)

cadres promoting rural construction (March 21, 2023)

protection of the Yellow River in the New Era, and transforming development in river basin provinces and regions (March 31, 2023)

“character-building through education” (April 14, 2023)

the correct path toward human progress and development (April 18, 2023)

summiting the peak of aerospace technology (April 24, 2023)

digital infrastructure construction (April 27, 2023)

doing the Party’s youth work well on a new path in the New Era (May 7, 2023)

overseas Chinese affairs work (May 10, 2023)

promoting the economic integration of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei (May 13 2023)

cooperation between China and Central Asia (May 21, 2023)

the development of Chinese manufacturing, particularly high-end manufacturing (May 22, 2023)

preserving systemic perspectives during research and study trips (May 24, 2023)

promising developments in forums, technological innovation, and international cooperation and exchange (May 26, 2023)

accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-improvement (May 29, 2023)

fostering major development and prosperity in Chinese arts and literature (May 29, 2023)

global economic development (June 2, 2023)

endeavoring to build a modern Chinese civilization (June 4, 2023)

high-quality development in Inner Mongolia (June 10, 2023)

endeavoring to create a new culture fit for our current era (June 15, 2023)

ecological construction (June 21, 2023)

doing development work well (June 22, 2023)

mastering the “primary task” (July 7, 2023)

Party building and organizing work (July 10, 2023)

the development of the China-Solomon Islands relationship (July 13, 2023)

grasping the historic opportunity of the information revolution (July 13, 2023)

accelerating and promoting China’s rise to a major cyber-power (July 15, 2023)

doing cyberspace administration work well on a new path in the New Era (July 21, 2023)

promoting high-quality development in the Yangtze River Economic Belt (July 28, 2023)

development of Sino-Georgian relations in the New Era (August 1, 2023)

China and Malaysia’s joint creation of a community with a shared future (August 15, 2023)

wetlands protection work (August 15, 2023)

healthy development of the artificial intelligence industry (August 16, 2023)

a thorough overhaul of Party propaganda and ideology work for the New Era, while maintaining innovation and a correct orientation (August 19, 2023)

development of Sino-American relations (August 23, 2023)

deepening unity and cooperation between nations, coping with risks and challenges, and working together to create a better world (August 24, 2023)

further developing Sino-South Africa relations (August 24, 2023)

deepening cooperation between China and Bangladesh (August 24, 2023)

joining forces to achieve global common development (August 26, 2023)

doing the Party’s overseas Chinese work well in the New Era (August 31, 2023)

laying a comprehensive foundation for food security (September 1, 2023)

nurturing human talent in the New Era (September 1, 2023)

high-quality development of the trade in services (September 4, 2023)

the development of “smart” industries (September 6, 2023)

the development of Longjiang (September 8, 2023)

opening new ground for development in the North (September 11, 2023)

technological exchange and cooperation (September 11, 2023)

accelerating and promoting China’s growth as a great cyber-power (September 14, 2023)

high-level development of China-Singapore relations (September 14, 2023)

the General Office of the State Council performing its work work well on a new path (September 14, 2023)

guiding China-Europe railways towards safer, higher-quality, more efficient development (September 16, 2023)

the future development of friendly relations between China and Indonesia (September 16, 2023)

solidifying cultural confidence, assuming the mission of creating a new culture for a New Era, resolutely promoting modern Chinese culture, and becoming a Socialist cultural power (September 20, 2023)

a new path toward the comprehensive construction of a modern Socialist country, while preserving cultural traditions (September 20, 2023)

promoting new-style industrialization (September 25, 2023)

innovating and developing the New Era Fengqiao Experience (September 27, 2023)

constructing higher-level free trade pilot zones (September 27, 2023)

doing women and children’s work well (September 28, 2023)

a concept of building a community with a shared future for humankind that conforms to the times and sets the direction for improving global governance (September 30, 2023)

promoting world peace and development (October 1, 2023)

deepening China-Arab cooperation and exchanges on publishing (October 3, 2023)

doing poverty alleviation work well (October 6, 2023)

improving propaganda, ideology, and cultural work (October 9, 2023)

innovative developments on unions and the labor movement in the New Era (October 9, 2023)

creating a community with a shared future and furthering the development of bilateral relations between China and Uzbekistan (October 9, 2023)

trade union work (October 10, 2023)

doing the Party’s children’s work well and promoting the development of children’s causes in the New Era (October 12, 2023)

promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt (October 13, 2023)

doing cyberspace administration work well on a new path in the New Era (October 15, 2023)

protecting and promoting Yangtze River culture (October 15, 2023)

doing cadre education and training work well in the New Era (October 16, 2023)

promoting the development and welfare of disabled people in China (October 18, 2023)

Pudong’s development (October 18, 2023)

the high-quality collective construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (October 19, 2023)

continuing ideological liberation and promoting Reform and Opening (October 19, 2023)

China and the world joining hands to collectively achieve collective development and prosperity, and to pave the way for better paths towards global prosperity (October 19, 2023)

humanity’s future development (October 19, 2023)

future cooperation with Turkmenistan (October 20, 2023)

entering a New Era of better relations between China and Brazil (October 21, 2023)

creating better conditions for New Era working class and labor organizations to contribute, innovate, and create (October 24, 2023)

continue carrying out major projects that benefit the overall situation (October 24, 2023)

the development of women’s causes and Women’s Federation work under new conditions (October 31, 2023)

transforming global internet governance systems (November 7, 2023)

the development of Sino-American relations (November 14, 2023)

world peace and development (November 21, 2023)

promoting high-quality development in finance (November 30, 2023)

leading the way in promoting major breakthroughs in the integration of the Yangtze River Delta Region (December 2, 2023)

accelerating the realization of high-level technological self-reliance and self-strengthening ( December 5, 2023 )

the development of Hongkou township ( December 9, 2023)

how China, as the largest developing country, should coexist with the largest coalition of developed countries ( December 9, 2023)

leading the way in promoting the high-quality development of China’s economy (December 12, 2023)

building a magnificent Guangxi with Socialism with Chinese characteristics in the New Era (December 17, 2023)

the development of the Zhuang Autonomous Region (December 18, 2023)

efforts to further deepen and solidify thematic education ( December 19, 2023)

comprehensively advancing rural revitalization and common prosperity ( December 20, 2023)

the correct direction for the common development, long-term stability, and mutual learning from other civilizations ( December 28, 2023)

managing tumultuous Sino-American relations ( December 28, 2023)

foreign medical-aid work in the New Era ( December 30, 2023)

the development of the Party’s mass organizations ( December 31, 2023)

strengthening cultural confidence and maintaining cultural independence (January 11, 2024)

the New Era People’s Police Force to perform their duty and carry out their mission (January 11, 2024)

promoting the accelerated development of winter sports in China (January 15, 2024)

making continued bold advancements on the political and legal frontlines (January 15, 2024)

the development of finance with Chinese characteristics (January 17, 2024)

helping many regions to transform resource advantages into economic and competitive advantages (January 17, 2024)

a multipolar world (January 19, 2024)

guarding against financial risks and safeguarding the financial bottom line (January 22, 2024)

the future of Sino-French relations (January 27, 2024)

better preserving our historical and cultural heritage (January 30, 2024)

the whole Party engaging in “thematic” education (February 3, 2024)

promoting the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas (February 6, 2024)

endeavoring to build a modern Chinese civilization (February 7, 2024)

a shift in Xiamen’s developmental philosophy and methodology (February 21, 2024)

making strides towards the strategic goal of becoming a major cyber-power, building a modern socialist nation, and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation (February 27, 2024)

solving the problems of natural resource development and energy security (March 3, 2024)

strengthening the military (March 5, 2024)

establishing rule by law in China (March 6, 2024)

for regions to develop “new productive forces” (March 7, 2024)

the high-quality development of private enterprises (March 7, 2024)