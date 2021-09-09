Netizens Force Baidu to Make Verbal “Prisoner Exchange,” Set “Dumbasses” Free

Posted by | Sep 9, 2021

Chinese internet users have just scored a rare win against censorship. On September 3, the swear word shǎbī 傻逼, politely translated as “dumbass,” was banned from Baidu’s messaging forum Tieba. In the aughts, a mythical creature like the grass-mud horse might have been conjured to stand in for this piece of profanity. This time around, netizens chose an existing homophone that forced the hand of state media, and thereby, of Baidu: sǎnbīng 伞兵, “paratrooper.”

Of substituting

Of substituting “paratrooper” for “dumbass,” one Weibo user writes: “As more and more words are blocked, verbal contamination is inevitable. People will always need some frank turns of phrase in their arsenal. Today it’s paratroopers, tomorrow it will be some other substitution. This whole crazy situation is not unrelated to the profusion of censored words. The authorities should think long and hard about it.”

To the state, this substitution was a verbal hostage situation. Xinhua News proclaimed “Paratroopers are the Best of the Best—We Must Not Sully Their Name!” and gave readers a crash course on the history of China’s airborne forces, from their first jump in 1950 to emergency responses after the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008 and this year’s flooding in Zhengzhou:

Recently, certain internet users have been using “paratrooper” as a “homophone” for a curse word. In reality, “paratrooper” stands for glory and courage!

Some say that paratroopers are born to be surrounded: Because they insert themselves directly behind enemy lines, they face far greater danger than ordinary soldiers.

“Paratroopers” are the best of the best. They deserve respect, not derision. [Chinese]

To save the reputation of China’s paratroopers—and, of course, its own skin—Baidu unblocked shabi, carrying out the “prisoner exchange” on September 6. In a declaration of victory, WeChat writer Qiu Kaimao paraphrased the line “Give me back my heart” from Teresa Teng’s triumphant breakup ballad, “What Do You Have to Say”: “You took my ‘paratrooper,’ give me back my ‘dumbass’”! Qiu’s post has since been blocked.

Categories : ,,,,

Tags :,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Related Posts

Space for China’s LGBTQ+ Communities Continues to Shrink

Translation: Everyone Can Sense That a Profound Transformation is Underway!

Celebrity Culture “Clean Up” Campaign Targets Stars and Fans Alike

Pandemic Control Strategy:  A Subject for Debate, and Debate Suppression

Translation: Wei Zhou Returns to Wechat, Vowing “I Will Always Come Back”

Word of the Week: “Taliban in Spirit”

Translation: Pepper Tribe, Online Platform for Female Chinese Workers, Shut Down

Translation Compilation: “My Husband, John Doe”; Camera Crimes; Zhengzhou’s Men in Black; “Our Media Was Brave Once”; Alternative Voices on Henan’s Floods

Cartoons and Commentary: Flood Victims and Rescuers “Are Human Beings, Not Bowls of Soup”

Minitrue: Focus on Henan Flood Recovery; Do Not Report on Celebrity Tax Case or COVID Origins Press Conference

Netizen Voices: LGBT Groups, #MeToo Activist Shut Down By WeChat, Weibo

Translation: Censors Erase Father’s Grief After Shenzhen Factory Suicide

Minitrue: Remove Products Touting “Lying Down” and “Involution”

CDT Features

Subscribe to CDT

SUPPORT CDT

CDT on Twitter

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate