Netizen Voices: “Given the Choice Between Handing Out Cash Payments or Spending Vouchers, They Issue Statements”

Over the past month, in response to disappointing economic data, various Chinese government agencies have announced measures intended to stimulate household spending and bolster consumer confidence. China’s economy continues to be plagued by deflation, high youth unemployment, a troubled real estate market, and weak activity in the manufacturing and services sectors.

While there have been calls for broader and more aggressive stimulus measures, thus far policymakers seem to be relying on targeted incentives such as tax cuts and rebates to get households to spend more on travel, entertainment, cars, appliances, and furniture. According to Shao Yu, chief economist at Shanghai-listed Orient Securities, “What the government is offering is subtraction – offering lower prices – but what’s more needed is addition – higher income.”

For many Chinese wage-earners, the recent spate of government pronouncements on stimulating household spending are not sufficiently reassuring. At a time when many people are struggling with stagnant incomes and economic uncertainty, the various 20-point, 17-point, and 11-point statements issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Commerce tend to ring a bit hollow.

A recent question posted on the Quora-like Chinese Q&A site Zhihu asked users, “What do you think of these repeated government calls to boost consumer spending?” The answers reveal a profound disconnect between the economic woes of ordinary citizens and the government’s attempts to “talk its way out” of an economic downturn by pressuring consumers to open their wallets.

CDT editors have compiled some of the responses by Zhihu users (usernames are in Chinese, followed by a colon), a selection of which are translated below: