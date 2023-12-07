Buddhist Promotion Lands Tea Company in Hot Water

A tea company is in hot water after Shenzhen police deemed its latest marketing campaign to be “borderline” illegal. Hey Tea (喜茶, xǐ chá), a popular national beverage chain, recently partnered with the Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum on a marketing campaign that featured cup designs inspired by 20th century artist Zeng Longsheng’s porcelain renderings of arhats, original followers of the Buddha in the Chinese Buddhist tradition. The promotion, called the “Happy Buddha Latte,” featured one of three arhats (Rahula, Kanaka the Vatsa, and Maitreya) alongside the character for “Buddha” on the cup. The promotion went live on November 28. On December 1, Hey Tea executives were issued a “summons” by Shenzhen police, an informal but potentially serious punishment. By December 3, the promotion was taken off in-store and online shelves. When reached by reporters for The Beijing News, Hey Tea offered no comment on the incident and the Jingdezhen museum said only that it had already ended its collaboration with Hey Tea. An employee of Shenzhen’s Municipal Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs told The Paper, a state-owned news outlet, “For the moment, we’ve only issued them a ‘summons,’ which is one of the legal tools at our disposal. Their company has been very cooperative and shown a positive attitude in being willing to admit their mistake(s).”

The incident has garnered significant media attention in China. Online, supporters of the Shenzhen police commented that the summons had upheld the dignity of Buddhism. Others were more concerned with the precedent set by using vague, bureaucratic regulations to police popular and relatively inoffensive art. Well-known journalist Song Zhibiao‘s essay on the incident noted the bitter irony that one of the arhats used in the promotion, Rahula or the “Silent Bodhisattva”, is known in Chinese as “the Arhat of Deep Reflection”: