Top CDT English Posts of the Decade

China Digital Times first went online in 2003, with the Chinese-language site launched in 2010 and China Digital Space soon after. Now that we are entering a new decade, it seemed a good opportunity to review our most popular posts over the past ten years. The list has some surprises in it, but our translation posts–especially Directives from the Ministry of Truth and Sensitive Words series–are consistently among the most read. Other recurring topics that remain popular include labor and feminist activism, media censorship, the emerging social credit systems, and pointed criticism of Xi Jinping and his policies. Happy New Year and thanks for reading.

Top 20 CDT Posts in the 2010s (in descending order):

20. “Low-end Population”: The Building Blocks of Society (November 2017)

19. Netizen Voices: “Hang in There Hong Kong, Mainlanders Stand with You” (November 2019)

18. Phrase of the Week: Steamed Bun Betrays Constitution (March 2018)

17. Social Illness of the Week: Straight Man Cancer (July 2018)

16. Censors Don’t like TV Host’s Tone Toward Xi (February 2018)

15. Student Activists and China’s Evolving Labor Movement (August 2018)

14. Translation: Journalists Reflect on the “Total Censorship Era” (October 2018)

13. College Rejection Threat Highlights Social Credit (July 2018)

12. Translation: Within Pain There Is Also Hope (March 2018)

11. Party History and What the People Can’t Be Told (January 2018)

10. Translation: Open Letter on PKU #metoo Case (April 2018)

9. Decoding the Chinese Internet eBook (2015 edition)

8. Minitrue: Do Not Hype Two Sessions Reporter’s Eyeroll (December 2018)

7. China 2008: The Global Financial Crisis (December 2008)

6. Grace Wang: The Old Man Who Lost His Horse (May 2008)

5. Minitrue: On U.S.-China Trade Tensions (June 2018)

4. Five Years of Sensitive Words on June Fourth (June 2016)

3. Sensitive Words: “Interview” with Xi’s First Wife (August 2015)

2. Minitrue: Don’t Report on Kindergarten Abuse (November 2017)

1. Sensitive Words: Xi to Ascend His Throne (February 2018)