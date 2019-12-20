Top CDT English Posts of the Decade

Posted by | Dec 20, 2019

China Digital Times first went online in 2003, with the Chinese-language site launched in 2010 and China Digital Space soon after. Now that we are entering a new decade, it seemed a good opportunity to review our most popular posts over the past ten years. The list has some surprises in it, but our translation posts–especially Directives from the Ministry of Truth and Sensitive Words series–are consistently among the most read. Other recurring topics that remain popular include labor and feminist activism, media censorship, the emerging social credit systems, and pointed criticism of and his policies. Happy New Year and thanks for reading.

Top 20 CDT Posts in the 2010s (in descending order):

20. “Low-end Population”: The Building Blocks of Society (November 2017)
19. Netizen Voices: “Hang in There Hong Kong, Mainlanders Stand with You” (November 2019)
18. Phrase of the Week: Steamed Bun Betrays Constitution (March 2018)
17. Social Illness of the Week: Straight Man Cancer (July 2018)
16. Censors Don’t like TV Host’s Tone Toward Xi (February 2018)
15. Student Activists and China’s Evolving Labor Movement (August 2018)
14. Translation: Journalists Reflect on the “Total Censorship Era” (October 2018)
13. College Rejection Threat Highlights Social Credit (July 2018)
12. Translation: Within Pain There Is Also Hope (March 2018)
11. Party History and What the People Can’t Be Told (January 2018)
10. Translation: Open Letter on PKU #metoo Case (April 2018)
9. Decoding the Chinese Internet eBook (2015 edition)
8. Minitrue: Do Not Hype Two Sessions Reporter’s Eyeroll (December 2018)
7. China 2008: The Global Financial Crisis (December 2008)
6. Grace Wang: The Old Man Who Lost His Horse (May 2008)
5. Minitrue: On U.S.-China Trade Tensions (June 2018)
4. Five Years of Sensitive Words on June Fourth (June 2016)
3. Sensitive Words: “Interview” with Xi’s First Wife (August 2015)
2. Minitrue: Don’t Report on Kindergarten Abuse (November 2017)
1. Sensitive Words: Xi to Ascend His Throne (February 2018)

Categories : ,,,,,

Related Posts

Translation: After Hong Kong Visit, Rights Lawyer Chen Qiushi Barred From Leaving China

CPJ: How China Undermines Press Freedom in Hong Kong and Taiwan

Zooming Out on Chinese Surveillance Technology

Rights Group Wants Canada to Take Action Against CGTN’s Broadcast of Forced Confessions

Chinese Soccer Fans Burn Arsenal Shirts After Player Highlights Situation in Xinjiang

Guangzhou Hosts Global Lawyers Forum Amid Ongoing “War on Law”

China Rewards Protest-free Macau With Financial Policy

Forced Labor and Social Control in Xinjiang

China Named as World’s Leading Jailor of Journalists

China Defends Record on International Human Rights Day

Translation: Netizens Voice Support for Hong Kong Protesters

Concerns Mount Over Adoption and Export of Biometric Surveillance

Netizen Voices: “Misogyny With Chinese Characteristics on the Diplomatic Stage”

CDT Features

Tweets

Follow @CDT

From the Archives

SUPPORT CDT

Google Ads 1

CDT EBOOKS

DOWNLOAD EBOOKS

Giving Assistant

Amazon Smile

Google Ads 2

Anti-censorship Tools

Life Without Walls

Click on the image to download Firefly for circumvention

Open popup
X

Welcome back!

CDT is a non-profit media site, and we need your support. Your contribution will help us provide more translations, breaking news, and other content you love.

Donate