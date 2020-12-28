CDT Editors’ Picks 2020: The Best from CDT and Around the Internet

Hong Kong Baptist University’s Assistant Professor Li Yiu-tai’s team has been researching the Lennon Walls since 2019, collecting and analyzing textual materials (10,000 strokes in total) and images (2,076 images in total). In this project, Li’s team worked with The Initium, selected 412 of the materials for this online exhibition. I think this project reminds us that even though they can tear down the Lennon Walls in the real world, they cannot eliminate the memories from the internet.