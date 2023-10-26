Netizen Voices: “Although There Are Fewer Chives, More Is Being Extracted From Them”

A recent comment by Sheng Laiyun, deputy director of China’s National Bureau of Statistics, has attracted a fair amount of negative attention online. Addressing China’s declining population growth at an October 18 press conference, Sheng declared, “Although population quantity has declined, population quality is improving more rapidly.” After an associated hashtag made Weibo’s “hot search” list, it was mocked by Weibo users who pointed out the illogical and discriminatory nature of Sheng’s pronouncement. The hashtag has now been blocked on Weibo.

Population decline is a sensitive issue, and related content is often subject to censorship or deletion. China’s shrinking birthrate presents an enormous challenge for the government, which has attempted to stave off a demographic crisis by “talking up” marriage and family, as well as providing incentives for people to have more children. But this pro-natalist message has not resonated with many younger people, who are confronted with an economic slowdown, a high youth unemployment rate, a troubled housing market, the burdens and expenses of childcare (and sometimes eldercare), and persistent gender inequalities in both the home and the workplace. In this context, when many citizens feel like they are being treated as “huminerals” whose labor and childbearing potential exists only to be exploited, Sheng Laiyuan’s attempt to put a positive spin on population decline by emphasizing “quality over quantity” came across as insensitive, illogical, and more than a little desperate. It calls to mind other recent examples of “gobsmacking” official rhetoric and attempts to paper over negative news—such as back in August, when the government responded to high youth unemployment figures by abruptly suspending the publication of data on youth unemployment.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin raised eyebrows in April when, questioned about India’s population overtaking China’s, he responded that “population dividends don’t only depend on quantity but also on quality.” Chinese authorities and official media have previously used the label “low-end population” to refer dismissively to swathes of China’s own people.

CDT Chinese editors have compiled some reactions from Weibo and Chinese Twitter users to Sheng Laiyuan’s “quantity vs. quality” pronouncement. A selection of these comments are translated below: