Positive Energy or Poverty Porn? “Second Uncle” Viral Video Sparks Debate About China’s National Character

A viral video about a 66-year-old disabled rural man weathering adversity with resourcefulness and optimism has touched the hearts of hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens—and touched off a complex debate about poverty, disability, authenticity, exploitation, and how ordinary citizens ought to respond to depictions of suffering.

“Just Three Days After My Return to the Village, Second Uncle Has Cured Me of ‘Mental Burnout’”《回村三天，二舅救好了我的精神内耗》racked up over 10 million views in a single day, after being uploaded to the hugely popular streaming and video-sharing site Bilibili last Monday. Posted by Tang Hao, a vlogger and former history teacher who goes by the online handle “Yige Caixiang” (@衣戈猜想), the eleven-and-a-half minute video employs Chinese voice-over narration as it depicts Tang Hao’s “Second Uncle” (his mother’s brother) using crutches, performing household chores, taking care of his own elderly mother, and working as a handyman repairing sundry items for the other villagers. What’s on Weibo published a useful summary of the video content, and noted the tremendous response from the public: “One hashtag for the short film […] received a staggering 630 million clicks by Tuesday. The hashtag ‘Why Did Uncle Blow Up Like That’ (#二舅为什么突然火了#) received over 140 million views on Weibo.”

The outpouring of initial commentary about the video was largely sympathetic, positive, and even admiring. As SCMP noted, “Commenters online said the short film was ‘healing’ and ‘inspiring’ and called the old man an ‘ordinary but great’ person.” Some state media outlets lauded the “positive energy” of the short film. An opinion piece in China Daily’s global edition praised “Second Uncle” for exhibiting “the same spirit that has supported the Chinese nation for thousands of years. […] These are Chinese virtues that impress the world.”

CDT Chinese editors compiled an initial selection of viewer comments, several of which are translated below. Most of the comments were positive, while some expressed reservations about extolling the pockets of poverty and suffering that remain in China, despite historic advances in alleviating poverty, without exploring the root causes:

@得过且过过不过：The writing is wonderful, the story is engaging, and the pacing is smooth but never dull. I can’t quite express it, but the way he uses humorous language to describe a life of poverty, the heart-wrenching twists and turns of one person’s story in an ordinary world, wrapped up in a bittersweet package … what a great story. […] @zwenwei: After all, submissiveness is a quintessential part of our national character. At least Yu Hua and others like him dared to write about the origins of suffering, but the root cause of this second uncle’s suffering is barely mentioned in passing by his “nephew.” Passive observers who have been trampled countless times by reality have no intention of delving into this more deeply. What moves them is the fact that Second Uncle has struggled at the bottom rung of society for his entire life with nary a regret or complaint. How fortunate this nation is to have a citizenry so easily hoodwinked. […] @wondyelf: Second Uncle’s story is truly moving, but I don’t want to live like him. In another place, he would have a better life. [Chinese]

As the video continued to gain traction, social media was filled with posts explaining its popularity, aggregating the best viewer comments, analyzing various reactions to the video, and searching for lessons it might hold for today’s generation. A widely-shared screenshot listed “The 15 Things ‘Second Uncle’ Taught Us,” including such tips as the importance of finding honest work, considering adoption if you can’t have children, and living life with no regrets or complaints. Guangzhou-based Time Weekly even interviewed some of Tang Hao’s former students, who praised his teaching methods and sense of humor.

Before long, however, there was a small backlash to the video, as some social media users began to question the identity and motives of the creator, the authenticity of the setting, and certain factual discrepancies in the story. A now-deleted WeChat post from the account @青春好暖和, archived by CDT Chinese, posed “Ten Questions about ‘Second Uncle’” and concluded that for this generation, it is more important to interrogate rural misery than to lionize it:

Suffering is suffering. Never extol misery, or say you’re “moved” by suffering, and certainly don’t consider the hardships of the Chinese people as a badge of honor to be passed down to the next generation. Rather, we should reflect on and learn from suffering, so that suffering does not become perpetual. No amount of hardship will make the nation prosper, and it is only by carefully reflecting on these hardships that we will find the path to prosperity. [Chinese]

A WeChat post titled “There are Very Few Truths in the ‘Second Uncle’ Video, I’m Afraid” (archived here by CDT) dissected the original Bilibili video and pointed out a number of inconsistencies and falsehoods. Based on the brickwork and construction, writer Chenmo Ke (沈默客) noted, the house did not appear to have been constructed “before the U.S. even existed,” as the narrator of the video claimed. Moreover, given certain architectural incongruities—and the fact that Second Uncle and his mother are never seen entering the house—the writer posited that the house did not belong to them at all. A bit more detective work followed, with the writer unearthing discrepancies regarding dates in Chinese history, Second Uncle’s academic record, the tale of his disability certificate, and his “Schrödinger’s” left foot, which he appears to be able to use to walk, climb ladders, and drive when he is unobserved.

“Second Uncle is Fake, So Is His Story, and the Chicken Soup for the Soul is Poisoned,” a now-deleted WeChat post by Zuo Qinglong (左青龙), mined a similar vein, but focused on possible plagiarism and the suspicious aftermath of the video. The author detailed similarities between the video and “My Silent Second Uncle,” an article by Wu Biaohua, and provided screenshots to back up allegations of plagiarism. Zuo also pointed out a red flag in Tang Hao’s response to requests for follow-ups or interviews with Second Uncle: “Realizing that the fake ‘Second Uncle’ character would soon be exposed, the fake ‘nephew’ immediately issued a public statement saying “I have asked [Uncle’s adopted daughter] Ning Ning to come pick up Second Uncle and Grandma and drive them away from the small mountain village seen in the video … to live in a different place, where they will not be disturbed by anyone.”

A number of thoughtful articles have criticized the video for its glorification of hardship and excessive focus on the “aesthetic of suffering.” A WeChat post from the account @行走的哈姆雷特, “The Essence of Second Uncle’s Story Is the ‘Aesthetic of Suffering,’” noted that what is so “abnormal” about the video is that it “tallies too much with the ‘positive energy’ narratives so familiar to the Chinese people. […] Now enjoy this bowl of rustic chicken soup for the soul.” Another WeChat post, “Why Are People Stanning Second Uncle? Because They’re Ah Q,” referenced the protagonist of Lu Xun’s 1921 novella The True Story of Ah Q. Author Yu Feng argued that there is “no reason to package it as an inspirational fairy tale, a ‘chicken soup for the soul,’ or a so-called ‘cure for mental burnout.’ For if it is medicine, then it’s just spiritual opium with which to numb people.” Popular WeChat blogger Wang Wusi, never one to mince words, chided those who would voyeuristically seek psychological relief by observing the suffering of others. “This is both very perverse and very typical,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “You may think your Second Uncle has cured you of mental burnout, but I suspect you’re going to have a relapse. Suffering is not a vaccine against mental illness.”

Other commentators grappled with the uncomfortable fact that Second Uncle speaks not a word in the video, and that all information about his life is provided by the nephew’s voice-over narration. A WeChat post by Lan Xi, titled “Sorry, But I’d Still Like to Hear Second Uncle Speak for Himself,” described it thus: “Someone is summing up Second Uncle’s life for him, reconciling him to his sufferings, resigning him to his fate.” Zhang Hong, writing for the Peking Review of Books, offered a broader historical perspective in “Second Uncle’s Chicken Soup Nourishes Viewers’ Souls, But Obscures Historical Suffering.” This thought-provoking article detailed the historical hardships faced by China’s farmers, and concluded that “the cinematographer’s narration does not do justice to the decades of hardship suffered by Chinese farmers, nor to Second Uncle’s lifetime of experience. Compared with the bitter lessons of Chinese history over the past few decades, the film seems superficial and frivolous.”

There were also articles expressing concern that these sorts of “positive energy” pieces encourage passivity, impede activism, and crowd out real calls for change. “Who is Responsible for Second Uncle’s Suffering?” from WeChat account @有马体育 raises a number of questions about why Second Uncle appears to have received such inadequate support from his government, his community, and his family. It is irresponsible, the author argues, not to confront these questions head-on:

No one is born happy or born suffering, much less born to be indifferent to suffering. What we need to ponder is this: who caused Second Uncle’s suffering? And even more importantly, at every step of the way—as life was backing Second Uncle into a corner, as his suffering took root, as he passively accepted that suffering—who was extolling his passivity? The “Second Uncle” video isn’t some sort of national cure-all; it’s more like a national anesthesia. Neither the creator of the video nor the audience confront the problem directly: they actively dodge the issue. [Chinese]

The “Second Uncle” phenomenon seemed to invite comparisons to other films, people, and events in recent news. WeChat account @Philosophia 哲学社 published an intriguing (and extensively footnoted) four-part article titled “How to Describe ‘Second Uncle’: A Narrative of Suffering and Emotional Mobilization.” In it, the author compared tropes found in the “Second Uncle” video with those in other films and documentaries about disability and rural poverty, in media reports on similar themes, and in public service announcements about rural poverty-alleviation programs:

The techniques used are not particularly clever, but the cinematic language invariably communicates a benign and tranquil ambience. In the end, the conspicuous message is, “Be resolute, don’t be afraid of making sacrifices, conquer all obstacles, and strive for success,” thus imparting a “therapeutic value” to the video. This style of writing is not uncommon, and it reproduces long-standing, stereotypical “narratives of suffering.” [Chinese]

A number of posts made the perhaps less obvious connection between “Second Uncle” and “second-generation-official-scion” Zhou Jie, a young man who recently became infamous for flaunting his wealth and official connections online. After members of his friends’ group shared screenshots of Zhou Jie bragging about wearing Omega watches, drinking $60,000-per-kilogram tea, and receiving expensive cartons of cigarettes from local officials, Zhou was dismissed from his job at state-owned Capital Operation Holding Group in Jiangxi province. More difficult to explain was how he and his parents managed to acquire six residences and two commercial properties on their modest, mid-level government salaries. Netizens and state media outlets alike were incensed, seeing it as proof of corrupt officialdom passing down ill-gotten gains to the next generation. Finance Professor Zhao Jian published a piece framing China’s rural/urban economic divide as a “dual spiritual structure,” with Second Uncle representing a generation born into rural poverty, and Zhou Jie representing urban, second-generation wealth. “It is this spiritual structure,” the author notes sadly, “that is impeding our progress toward a modern society.”

Lastly, a sharply satirical short story from WeChat account @闪光的哈萨维 adopted the language and tone of the “Second Uncle” video to highlight the case of a mother-of-eight kept shackled by her husband in a village in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province. Early this year, a viral video of the woman, wearing a metal collar around her neck and shivering in a shed in winter weather, provoked a public outcry and led to an investigation into her mistreatment and trafficking. The now-deleted story, archived by CDT and partially translated below, is titled “Short Story: Three Days After My Return to the Village, My Shackled Third Aunt Still Hasn’t Cured Me of ‘Mental Burnout’”: