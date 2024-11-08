Translation: Two Essays Explore What Trump 2.0 Means for China-U.S. Relations

Following a hotly contested U.S. election that reverberated across Chinese social media, drawing hundreds of millions of views on Weibo and birthing myriad memes, many Chinese academics and commentators are turning their attention to what a second Trump administration might bode for the future of China-U.S. relations. Two recent articles by very different authors illustrate some of the election-related themes, questions, and concerns now being discussed in Chinese online spaces.

The first, by political scientist Ding Xueliang (丁学良, Dīng Xuéliáng), was published by the public WeChat account 學人Scholar (xuérén Scholar), which features articles on current-affairs topics by a range of academics. Ding Xueliang is a professor emeritus at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and has published extensively on topics related to PRC history and contemporary Chinese politics. CDT has translated a portion of Professor Ding’s article, “The World Is on the Cusp of a Dramatic Change,” which discusses Trump’s foreign-policy approach and how it could alter the existing U.S.-dominated global geopolitical order:

I would prefer to see Team Trump defeat Team Harris, mainly because of three particular characteristics that Trump has demonstrated thus far in the field of international affairs: The first characteristic is his isolationism, a policy orientation that has guided U.S. policy-making since the nation was founded. […] The second characteristic is that while Trump is not particularly knowledgeable about certain international issues, he is nonetheless quite confident and not shy about speaking out. […] The third characteristic of Trump is that he is extremely unreliable, inclined to abruptly alter, or even repudiate, his past statements or positions. […] I am most concerned about what impact these three characteristics will have on the existing international order, which was established shortly after the end of the war in 1945, and which has existed for nearly 80 years. […] These three characteristics of Trump will undoubtedly have a direct impact on us here in Northeast Asia. If during his second term, he cuts the number of U.S. troops stationed in South Korea and Japan by half (as he had hinted at during his first term), ceases upgrading and expanding U.S. air and naval bases in the Philippines, and declines to provide military assistance to South Pacific island nations, it would greatly diminish the ability of these strategic locations to project medium- and long-range force against targets in the surrounding region. If Trump were to take it a step further and declare that the situation in the Taiwan Strait is not germane to U.S. core interests, then he would be disinclined to risk serious American casualties by ordering the U.S. military to directly intervene in the event of a large-scale armed conflict in the region. On October 19, when asked by a reporter [from the Wall Street Journal] how he would deal with a threat of war against Taiwan, it was intriguing that his only response was to suggest raising tariffs. If Trump serves a full four-year term after taking office in January 2025 and is able to enact a fundamental reshuffling of America’s strategic priorities, then it should be clear to all that the geopolitical order that has stood since 1945 in the “powder-keg region” of Northeast Asia will be rocked by a series of chain reactions. The reverberations from these chain reactions (which could persist for three years or more) will have a major impact on global economic trade, politics, security, and cross-border migration, far exceeding the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. If so, Trump may have (inadvertently or not) opened up a space in which tremendous changes can occur, becoming a once-in-a-century catalyst for a new era that will end the legacy of the Second World War—that is, the so-called global order that Western politicians and diplomats so frequently espouse—and consign it to the pages of history, once and for all. Global opinion about Trump is polarized, largely because he is an outsider, a political amateur. If he gains a second term, the [above] three characteristics of his foreign policy approach will be on full display. Trump’s amateurish approach will give global revisionist forces an excellent opportunity to showcase their skills. The world is on the cusp of a dramatic change, and Hong Kong, positioned in Northeast Asia near the “eye of the typhoon,” ought to be better prepared for it. [Chinese]

“The Most Powerful President in American History (and His ‘Dark MAGA’ Revolution),” by prolific WeChat blogger Chairman Rabbit, is a sprawling long-form article comprised of 15 different subject headings, and followed by links to 24 of the author’s previous articles on U.S. politics and the election. Once described as a “cosmopolitan patriot,” Chairman Rabbit (aka Ren Yi) is the Harvard-educated grandson of the late reformist politician Ren Zhongyi. His article, a portion of which is translated below, discusses the MAGA-driven “great realignment” in U.S. politics, and speculates about how Trumpian authoritarianism and strongman-style leadership could alter American domestic and geopolitical calculations: