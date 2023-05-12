Translation: Censored Lyrics and Reactions to Guangdong Rapper Vyan’s “Land of Hope”

On March 25th, Guangdong-based rapper Liu Wanli, better known as Vyan (pronounced “vee-yen”) was invited to appear on “One Seat,” a lecture program that has been called “China’s TED Talks.” In his appearance, he performed an original rap song titled “Land of Hope,” which made reference to a number of current events and societal issues, including the case of Xiaohuamei, a trafficked woman and mother of eight who was kept chained in a shed in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province. Vyan’s performance attracted a great deal of attention online, with many netizens praising his frank—yet still hopeful—treatment of society’s ills.

The song, which has not yet been fully censored, was included with Vyan’s other works on the NetEase Cloud Music (网易云音乐网) platform, but some of the key lyrics to the song, including the reference to “Xiaohuamei,” were muted. According to Vyan, law enforcement officers from the Guangdong Public Security and other government departments have repeatedly asked him to take related works offline.

The performance video and lyrics, translated by CDT, can be found below, along with a selection of netizen messages left in the song’s NetEase Cloud Music comment section.

“Land of Hope,” by Vyan:

I hope the young can live with dignity, not just scraping by in basement rooms

I hope the ballads don’t just sing of lost love but also speak the truth

I hope the hashtags aren’t just gossip, and that books and art aren’t banned

I hope we keep an eye on the powers that be—we won’t forget, or lose our memories I hope people worship knowledge and ideas, not bling and superficiality

I hope we won’t have to worry about kidnapping, or hear the wails of families ripped apart

I hope women aren’t kept in chains, and don’t turn into Xiaohuamei

Our shining idols shouldn’t be rapists, and poor kids should have the chance to blossom, instead of dying young I hope parents in the countryside can stay with their kids, and not just leave them with grandparents

I hope that patients’ wounds won’t fester because they can’t afford to bribe the docs

I hope no one’s treated like a criminal because of race or class

I hope for peace on both sides of the Strait—we don’t need missiles on standby I hope the flashy entertainments on our HD screens don’t mask the hopeless cries

I hope homes bring people joy, not turn them into slaves

I hope people can learn to think, speak, and respect, instead of sticking to their “-isms”

I hope everyone in this ancient land can hold their heads up high Someday you won’t need a filter, and your smile will be just as sweet

Someday the future won’t be so dim, and we’ll see everything clear

This isn’t a dream—when we all have dreams,

When all this is not a dream, this land will be free from pain Hope is the mushroom cloud and the satellite rising from the Gobi Desert

Hope is the youth racing through snow to take the ‘77 college entrance exam

Hope is the Red Guard who sheds his armband and never wears it again

Hope isn’t someone’s charity, it lives in the heart of every peon So I hope you hold on to hope—only hope can roil these dead waters

I hope you have hope—it’s a force that drives away the gray fog

Hope is more than hope—it’s a beacon when you veer off course

Hope is no longer hope when all across this country, hope is set free [Chinese]

Netizen comments, compiled by CDT Chinese editors, from the NetEase Cloud Music comment section: