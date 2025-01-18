Netizen Voices on TikTok “Refugees”: “We All Know This Isn’t Going to End Well, so Let’s Enjoy This ‘Global-village Moment’ While We Can”

As the U.S. Supreme Court voted to uphold a law forcing either the sale or ban of ByteDance-owned TikTok, “TikTok refugees” continued flocking to the Chinese-language app Xiaohongshu, also known as RedNote. The influx of new foreign accounts has both puzzled and fascinated Xiaohongshu’s Chinese members, and raised challenges for the platform’s censorship and language-support capabilities. Screenshots being shared on Chinese social media reveal that Xiaohongshu has instituted real-name registration rules requiring a Chinese SIM card—thus kicking some overseas users off the app—and is also urgently recruiting English-language content moderators. There are also reports of new Xiaohongshu users being baffled by the app’s censorship guidelines or having their posts summarily deleted. In the last four days, CDT Chinese editors have archived 14 articles and essays about the wave of “TikTok refugees” and what it bodes for Xiaohongshu, for the internet, and for Sino-American relations.

One such essay, written by Ericaliga, a Chinese Weibo user living overseas, drew many thought-provoking comments from Weibo readers. The author begins by describing her mixed feelings about the ease with which American “TikTok refugees” are able to access Xiaohongshu, and the generally warm welcome extended to them on that platform—in marked contrast, the author notes, to the hostility and prejudice often encountered online and offline by Chinese citizens living in the U.S. or other Western countries. On the other hand, the author recognizes that the influx of Americans on Xiaohongshu benefits many Chinese citizens who have limited opportunities to live or work abroad, to study English, or to interact with people of different nationalities and ethnicities. A partial translation of Ericaliga’s essay appears below, followed by a compilation of Weibo comments about the essay.

The flood of TikTok refugees on Xiaohongshu makes many overseas Chinese uncomfortable, because we know very well what would happen if we were to do the same thing in reverse—if we were to show up on IG, say, and post a short video saying "Hello, Americans! I’m from Changsha. Ask me anything!" We know all too well what kind of response we’d get. The likeliest response: no one would pay any attention to you.

But if someone did pay attention to you, it would probably take one of two forms:

If you’re a woman, it’s “Hey hottie you wanna taste some 🍆?”

If you’re a man, it’s “Go back to your country!” Unlike the TikTok refugees on Xiaohongshu who can get loads of attention, interactions, and friendly comments just for speaking their own language, posting short videos devoid of content, and revealing their real identities online. For overseas Chinese, the phenomenon feels like a slap in the face, like you’ve spent all day working so much harder than white people do, and then suddenly some white people show up and say, "Hey, look how easy our lives are!" […] How could I not be annoyed? How could I not feel frustrated? […] But in the midst of that frustration and annoyance, there was also a glimmer of self-awareness, something I’d like to share with other overseas Chinese who, like me, feel uncomfortable with the phenomenon [of Tiktok refugees flocking to Xiaohongshu]. All of the feelings and experiences I mentioned above come from a position of privilege—the privilege we have compared to most other Chinese people. Among a population of 1.4 billion Chinese people, 1.17 billion have never been abroad. And for reasons of which we’re all aware, we’ve never had a robust online platform for real-time communication with overseas internet users. (Those platforms that did exist briefly are now dead and gone.) Hatred between people arises on both sides from a mutual lack of communication. The only mainstream information channel that remains is the media, which invariably magnifies the other party’s flaws. Those who only speak one language do not see the real news, nor do they have a genuine understanding of the real world. The influx of TikTok refugees, at least for now, is providing the majority of Chinese people—those who have never been abroad or communicated with actual foreigners—with a glimpse of a different world. […] As Chinese people living overseas, we will continue to face our own identity struggles. And while the irony of white people so breezily setting up Xiaohongshu accounts makes us undeniably uncomfortable, we must also recognize that for most of our compatriots, it is a great thing to be able to open a window onto the world, to have opportunities to communicate with others, and to have a place to practice their English. [Chinese]

CDT Chinese editors have compiled some of the many Weibo comments in response to Ericaliga’s post: